Gen Z Is Done Doomscrolling, Now They’re Community-Maxxing

With the rise of “grandma hobbies” and social clubs, it’s clear Gen Z is seeking more pleasure and community in their lives. There’s only so much support you can gain from doomscrolling on TikTok. Sometimes, what you really need is to get out into the world and surround yourself with like-minded individuals. Or, as Gen Z so eloquently puts it, community-maxxing.

What Is Community-Maxxing?

Community-maxxing involves connecting with your community by engaging in shared passions and interests. Think: book clubs, hiking groups, knitting circles, and other activities.

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“Community-maxxing, which has become an accepted term in recent years to describe what therapists have known for decades: that individuals require repeated, quality social interaction to assist in developing a feeling of grounding and support,” Stephanie Lewis, MSW, LCSW, LICSW, CCTP, C-DBT, and VP of Clinical Operations at Epiphany Wellness, told VICE.

With many of us spending far too much time online rather than immersed in our social circles, community-maxxing seems to be the perfect solution to the current loneliness epidemic. Ironically enough, some digital apps are even capitalizing on this growing trend, assisting individuals in post-event communication.

For example, the social life app Pie just launched a new initiative called Community Homes, which “gives people an ongoing place to stay connected before and after the RSVP ends—bringing together the people, plans, and conversations that power communities in one place,” according to the company’s press release.

“Gen Z craves community, but doesn’t want organizing plans to be difficult. They want technology that makes finding their people feel effortless,” Nadya Okamoto, Co-Founder and CMO of Pie, told VICE. “We’ve found that people don’t show up because an algorithm told them to—they show up because their friends are going.”

The Importance of Community

Community can help cultivate a sense of belonging and support in an otherwise disconnected world. Community-maxxing reminds us just how important it is to “be a villager” and surround yourself with people who share similar values, interests, and passions.

“The role of community within this context can reduce feelings of isolation, offer assistance in terms of daily routine, create a sense of identity and purpose, and allow for the opportunity to engage in co-regulation, the calming effect created when you are among others whom you feel safe with,” says Lewis.

How to Find and Build Your Community

Finding your own community might feel intimidating or challenging, especially as we get older, have less free time, or work remote jobs that separate us from colleagues. Thankfully, there are small, intentional ways to build your own village, such as by attending local events or joining clubs that relate to your hobbies.

“It may be helpful to establish consistency prior to establishing intensity,” Lewis says. “Identify areas where you wish to invest your time and commit to attending at least one group on a consistent basis. As opposed to constantly seeking out new groups, say yes to the post-class coffee, the volunteer activity, the neighborhood walk, the regular meet-up.”

By focusing your energy in one specific area, you avoid spreading yourself too thin.

“You don’t develop community through making connections. You develop it by creating familiarity, reliability, and emotional availability,” Lewis says. “With repetition, these interactions will form relationships that can serve as a support system. For someone who experiences anxiety associated with socializing, even a goal such as learning a new person’s name weekly could be a viable place to start.”