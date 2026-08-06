Gen Z Is Having an Massive Dating Debate Over Sunscreen

Over the weekend, I may or may not have tested my Italian skin by sitting on the beach without sunscreen. In my defense, I did apply SPF eventually, but I figured the first hour sans protection wouldn’t hurt—especially since it was cloudy.

I was wrong. And I am paying the price.

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When I got home later that evening, my boyfriend immediately noticed my red skin. Thankfully, he was sympathetic to my poor judgment, but noted that, going forward, I should probably be a bit more careful.

Let’s just say, I am fully prepared for family vacation next week. I’ve learned my lesson.

For some people, my lack of sunscreen would’ve been a red flag—and potentially even a dealbreaker in a relationship. According to a new survey from Hily Dating App, 1 in 5 Gen Z women and more than 1 in 3 men wouldn’t date someone who doesn’t use sunscreen on their face. Ironically enough, 23% of women and 37% of men admit they never use it themselves, so…there must be some discrepancies in there.

On the other hand, 35% of women and 27% of men wouldn’t date someone who pressures them to use more sunscreen than they want.

To many, applying sunscreen is a love language. They just want their person to be safe and healthy. It’s like encouraging your partner to go to the doctor (me @ my boyfriend) or to drink more water (my boyfriend @ me).

But according to the data, the stats go both ways: sunscreen obsession can be a dealbreaker, while lack of sunscreen can be, too.

The Case for Sunscreen

Look, I think we can all agree that using sunscreen is the best option. To many daters, it’s also the most attractive option. Someone who cares about their health—and their partners, for that matter—is a green flag.

According to the Hily data, 70% of Gen Z women and 64% of Gen Z men say making sure your partner wears sunscreen is a form of care. I won’t lie, as annoying as it sometimes is when my boyfriend forces water on me, I secretly love it, as I know he cares enough about my health to encourage healthy habits. Just the same, my nagging him to see the doctor is also out of love and care. Sunscreen use is no different.

Should You Pressure Your Partner to Wear Sunscreen?

While you can’t force your partner to do anything, especially when it comes to caring for their own body, you can certainly encourage them to make healthy decisions. I know my boyfriend will call me out if I forget sunscreen on family vacation next week—and quite frankly, I’d do the same to him.

But many people actually find this behavior to be a turnoff or dealbreaker. In fact, 1 in 3 Gen Z women and 1 in 4 men say they wouldn’t date someone who constantly brings up sunscreen or skin protection. What’s more, 1 in 4 Gen Z women and 1 in 5 men consider it high-maintenance.

Hey, I guess we all have our quirks. If caring about your health is one of them, I’d say you’re doing pretty well. Don’t be like me: apply that sunscreen.