Gen Z Is Really Into ‘Admin Dates’, But They May Not Have the Benefits You’re Hoping for

Have you noticed society’s inclination to optimize absolutely everything, including free time with loved ones? It’s becoming a bit unhealthy, yet in today’s world, it also feels like an act of survival. Most of us spend all week working just to barely afford rent and groceries. And when we have a moment to ourselves, we typically use it to catch up on personal to-do items.

However, many young adults are making the most of it, finding fun and creative ways to enjoy their efficiency. In fact, they’ve created a new social trend called “admin dates,” where they gather with friends for a coffee or sweet treat and complete important tasks together. That way, they’re being productive while also connecting with loved ones.

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This begs the question: are admin dates actually healthy, or are they just feeding the over-optimization trend we’re experiencing today? Let’s explore the idea together.

According to Kiki Jacobson, a licensed mental health counselor specializing in financial therapy and founder of YourMoneyCounselor.com, when it comes to admin dates, “It’s all about balance.”

“If your ‘admin dates’ start to become yet another way to set aside time to complete tasks, then it’s worth evaluating how much of your time is being taken up by productivity and where your downtime fits in,” she explains. “But if ‘admin dates’ function in your life as a way to create structure and reduce stress by staying on tasks (if you are someone who becomes easily distracted or procrastinates), then time dedicated to productivity can be beneficial and reduce feelings of guilt about not completing your responsibilities.”

By doing this, Jacobson adds, you’ll create more time for enjoyment and freedom.

When done properly and allowing yourself downtime outside of these optimized hangouts, admin dates can become a positive and productive ritual.

“When you’re working alongside others, it helps boost motivation and increase accountability,” says Jacobson. “And it’s a way for social hangouts to feel productive. It’s like temptation building, a behavioral psychology technique that involves engaging in a task you want to do (hanging out with friends) with a task that you need to do (finish that work assignment).”

If the concept of an admin date piques your interest, be sure you approach it with an open mind and balanced intentions.

“Young adults can make the most of admin dates by looking at them as a way to create more freedom in their lives versus yet another thing to accomplish on an endless to-do list,” says Jacobson. “Go on these dates with people you enjoy, not just solo ones. But if it does have to be a solo date, go to a place you enjoy, like your favorite café, and set strict time limits so your entire day isn’t beholden to productivity.”