Gen Z Judges You by Your First Name More Than Any Other Generation, New Survey Finds

You didn’t choose your name. Statistically speaking, that doesn’t stop people from judging you for it.

A new Talker Research survey of 2,000 Americans found that 18% admitted they form assumptions about a person based on their first name alone. The generation doing it most aggressively? Gen Z, at 29%, followed by millennials at 21%. Baby boomers, for all their other sins, were least likely to pre-judge at the name stage.

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Karen claimed the top spot as the most negatively perceived name in the country, by a wide margin. Chad came in second, trailed by Donald, John, and Damien. The list reads as a small memorial for names that had perfectly good lives before the internet got hold of them.

What makes the data more interesting than it first appears is that it doesn’t stop at judgment. A full 42% of respondents said they don’t feel they personally embody their own name. That disconnect runs deepest in older generations: only 29% of boomers strongly identify with theirs, compared to 44% of Gen Z respondents and 40% of millennials. One in five Americans would change their name if they could, with Gen Z again leading that charge at 32%.

Gen Z Is More Likely to Judge You by Your First Name Than Any Other Generation

The names they’d swap in skew surprisingly conventional — Jessica topped the list, followed by Amira, Caroline, Lisa, and Natalie. Then again, some respondents went a completely different direction, submitting options like SirCartier, Furnace, Sapling, and Quandale Dingle.

What the survey doesn’t address is how much further name-based judgment actually reaches. Economists Marianne Bertrand and Sendhil Mullainathan conducted an audit study in which they sent out thousands of identical résumés — same qualifications, same experience, different names at the top. Résumés with white-sounding names received 50% more callbacks than those with Black-sounding names. The bias wasn’t subtle, and it wasn’t theoretical; it played out in actual hiring decisions, at scale, across industries. A name someone was handed at birth was quietly determining whether they got a shot at a job interview. More recent research has found the same dynamic embedded in AI-driven hiring tools, which apparently absorbed human bias along with everything else we fed them.

The prejudgment has consequences, and Gen Z sitting at both extremes of this data — most likely to judge a name, most likely to hate their own — is a contradiction the survey leaves hanging.