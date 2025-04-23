Gen Z Thinks AI Made Their College Degrees Useless, and They Have a Point

Imagine putting yourself in massive debt after being told you absolutely need a college education to survive, only to realize that’s complete bullshit and getting worse with the rise of AI.

Oh, wait. Many of us don’t have to imagine at all.

Videos by VICE

According to recent research, as of January 2024, a whopping 52 percent of U.S. job postings on Indeed didn’t require formal education. That’s a 4 percent increase from 48 percent in 2019.

What’s more, the percentage of U.S. job postings requiring at least a college degree decreased from 20.4 to 17.8 in the last five years. That’s great news for the 64 percent of U.S. adults who do not have a bachelor’s degree, but likely a bummer for those who are beginning to feel as though they “wasted” tens of thousands on a college education.

Many college graduates are desperately trying to pay off their student loans (and really just survive in this economy) while simultaneously competing against debt-free non-grads for jobs. And that’s certainly no shade toward those who didn’t go to college, because really, more power to you in this case.

Reading this data, it’s no wonder that many job hunters are blaming AI. I mean, some people use ChatGPT for writing, researching, graphic design, and even therapy. Who needs a worker with a college degree when you can just use artificial intelligence?

According to Linsey Fagan, Indeed Senior Talent Strategy Advisor, every job will likely eventually be impacted by generative AI.

“For any organization to succeed with AI, every single employee needs to have a basic understanding of AI and how their company uses it,” Fagan said in an email to CIO Dive. “Leaders play a crucial role in this shift by assessing their teams, listening to individual needs, and supporting their development.”

“To truly unlock the potential of AI, organizations must invest in their people, offering training, hands-on experiences, and opportunities to explore new tools in a supportive environment,” Fagan continued. “Organizations need employees to be motivated to try these tools and want to apply them in their day-to-day.”

Great, so not only is a college degree seemingly worthless, but now graduates will need to get some sort of second education in AI. Sick.