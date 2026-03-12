Gene Simmons Says He Once ‘Stuck’ His Tongue Down Adam Sandler’s Throat, and That’s Enough Internet for the Day

Gene Simmons has confessed to some wild things in his day, but this one left me feeling like I’ve had enough internet for the day. The KISS bassist/vocalist recently shared a story about sticking his tongue in Adam Sandler’s mouth. Yes, you read that correctly.

During a March 12, 2026, interview with actor Adam Lupis, Simmons explained that the sloppy lip action happened at a charity event that Sandler was throwing. The Billy Madison actor asked Simmons if he’d hop on stage and do a couple of songs with the band. The KISS Demon obliged, but threw in some (or all) of his famous oral appendage.

“Adam’s in there because he’s a real rock fan, jumping up and down, and somebody was taking a photo of us,” Simmons said. “I wanted to turn Adam into my b****, so I stuck my tongue almost down his throat.”

For years, Simmons has been known to show off his lengthy tongue during KISS concerts

Notably, Sandler recalled his side of the story during an appearance on Conan in 2019. However, as the actor said, the incident happened at one of his Christmas parties.

“We’re on stage playing a KISS tune, [and Simmons] pulls out the tongue. The tongue comes out, 7-incher,” Sandler recalled. “[He] starts coming at the Sandman with the tongue, and I’m like, playing along, and then I’m like, ‘Oh man, he’s getting real close.’”

“Came at the Sandman, big tongue right to me,” he added. “I think he gave me a couple of licks. I took it like a man.”

Gene Simmons has long been a man of hot takes

Simmons’ tongue isn’t the only shocking thing that comes out of his mouth. Oftentimes, the things he says can be pretty wild. In February, he voiced a complaint over hip-hop artists being included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“The fact that Iron Maiden is not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, when they can sell out stadiums, and Grandmaster Flash is,” Simmons said, as transcribed by Blabbermouth. The legendary rock musician said that he once had this exact conversation with a hip-hop icon.

“Ice Cube and I had a back-and-forth, and he’s a bright guy, and I respect what he’s done,” Simmons recalled. “It’s not my music. I don’t come from the ghetto. It doesn’t speak my language. And I said in print many times, hip-hop does not belong in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, nor does opera, symphony orchestras. How come the New York Philharmonic doesn’t get the Rock and Roll [Hall of Fame induction]?”