Black Brits from Four Parties On Why It’s So Important to Vote Tomorrow

According to the Electoral Commission, one in four black and Asian voters are not registered to vote in tomorrow’s election. That number is even higher for people of mixed heritage. This lack of engagement from a demographic who have the power to dramatically shape our politics is something a new podcast is trying to tackle.

Consensus is hosted by nine black British women from all four major political parties. It aims to educate and encourage more black and mixed-race people to get involved in politics. It also hopes to show the community that women from different political alignments can debate and disagree respectfully.

The podcast was created by Labour supporter Jen Davis in 2017, when she noticed that black Twitter users were receiving hate for openly admitting that they were Tories. She approached Conservative supporter Koyin Fuwa and Green party member Azzees Minott, asking if they would join her in starting a podcast to debate their political views.

The group has since grown to include two Liberal Democrats, two more Labour supporters, a Tory and a Green supporter. We asked Consensus contributors to give us their thoughts on tomorrow’s election, and why it’s so important for black and mixed-race Brits to vote.

Julia Ogiehor, Liberal Democrat Counsellor and Candidate for Camberwell and Peckham



“My message for this election is this: take it seriously and be persistent. There’s no room for apathy. If you refuse to vote, someone else will, and you lose the proverbial leg to stand on if you do not like the outcome. If you do vote but continue to despair at the state of our politics then, as Barack Obama said, ‘If something needs fixing, lace up your shoes and do some organising. If you are disappointed by your elected officials, grab a clipboard, get some signatures and run for office yourself.’



I often think about his words when I get abused on the doors for daring to challenge Labour or told that I am wasting my time. For me, I want other young black people to see that it can be done even when it looks like you’re facing an uphill struggle. If I can do it, so can you! We need more people like us making decisions that will affect us the most.



Others do not know our lived experiences as we do. How can they, even with good intentions, adequately advocate for us? This is why voting and involvement in politics is extremely important, especially for black people: the standards of mental health services for black and mixed-race people are subpar, black and mixed-race women are more likely to die during childbirth, we are more likely to live in substandard social housing and be affected by knife crime violence. Why are we the least likely to vote?”



Des Ibekwe, Journalist and Labour Party Member



“Our politics is having a moment – it has wild ‘lost its mum in a supermarket’ energy and no one really knows how to really deal with what’s going on. It is easy in the midst of all this confusion to disengage.

That would be a mistake. In 2017 young people carved out a place in politics. The so-called ‘youthquake’ (young activists had been fighting the good fight) proved that young people, when they organise, can change the course of elections. If we, as young black people, show up in numbers you can’t ignore, we can ensure that politicians make listening to our wants and needs a priority. The political tumult of the last couple of years has rendered British politics malleable. Predictions are a fool’s game and it feels as if we are standing on the precipice of a new normal. By voting, we decide who shapes it.

The government that will be in power will likely be at the helm once the intensity of this stage of Brexit subsides. Attention can then be paid to the issues that have been left festering like the health of the NHS, tax avoidance, the rise of insecure work, the cost of higher education and knife crime. Being a party to history is a lot sexier than a passive presence; to have gone to Woodstock, for example, to have simply heard about it second-hand.



What I am saying is: this election is our political Woodstock.”

Melissa Gordon, Liberal Democrat Party Member and Researcher

“No one’s vote is more important than anyone else’s and no one’s vote is less important than anyone else’s. We have so many ways to express ourselves and the ballot box should be somewhere we can do that comfortably and with consequence. It’s not hard to look at how politics is conducted nowadays and take away the worst from our observations – there’s a lot wrong with politics; how it functions in Parliament and in town halls across the country, from the people we have to choose to represent us to the policies they put forward. Yet, there’s also an unavoidable truth that political engagement is a fundamental tool to making the changes we want to see.

This election may be framed as a reflection of divisions in our society – make no mistake, the structures and system aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, but we can make waves and make waves fast. As young black and mixed-race voters, we’re each shaped by our experiences and knowledge and have the right to be heard. We have a choice to make and I want us to be able to make that choice because of what we believe and not because of what someone else thinks you should believe. Change doesn’t emerge spontaneously, it’s a result of graft and hope and feeling let down and then feeling triumphant, because you made something better. It’s possible to do that on Thursday the 12 of December.”

Azzees Minott, Green Party Parliamentary Candidate for Dagenham and Rainham, and Chair of the Greens of Colour

“This, along with every other election is about democracy – listening to the views of the people and acting on it. But unfortunately, we have had to put up with a voting system that should have no place in the 21st century. We need a proportional representation voting system. We should have confidence that we can trust the people we are electing to represent us and have our long-term interests at heart, but in recent years, the credibility of politics has declined.

I got involved in politics because I was frustrated with the system and wanted to see real change and realised I needed to be the change I wanted to see. Only now, all the other parties are following the Greens and waking up to how serious the climate crisis is, how disastrous austerity has been for millions of people and families, and that we need to protect our NHS.

“As a young black woman representing the Green Party, I want other people of colour to know that you can stand for political office too. And when you stand there is hope. There is hope that more politicians will be from diverse communities, listening to the communities that these policies affect.

“This all starts when you start voting for what you believe in. With more Greens representing people and families, we can do things differently. We can do things better. Because if not now, when?”

Jen Davis, Labour Party Member, Trade Union Representative and Creator of the Consensus Podcast

“We have seen over the years how toxic politics has become and we need to change the narrative. It’s important to recognise that not all black voters support Labour and they should feel comfortable in expressing their views, without being disrespected. We need to be better as a community in encouraging people to debate opposing ideas and disagree well.

I know many people have reservations about voting but it is important that you do. It’s your chance to have a say in who represents your constituency, which parties’ policies align with your beliefs and which government leads the country.

Don’t base your decision on the media, friends or family. Make your own informed choice. Read party manifestos; use legitimate fact-checkers to verify claims, as politicians on all sides are very good at manipulating information to fit their narrative. Check websites like They Work For You, which explains how candidates who were MPs in the last parliament voted. When volunteers approach you, call or knock on your door question them about policies you’re unsure about.

Voting puts power in your hands and elections give you the opportunity to hold candidates and their parties to account. Use that power wisely and vote for real change.”

Koyin Fuwa, Conservative Party Member

“It is very hard to ignore the impact that politics has on our lives, which makes participation in political processes even more important and necessary. Despite the lack of representation in politics, it is encouraging to see an ever-increasing young electorate becoming more engaged in political discourse. The current nature of the political sphere is shaped by frustration, uncertainty and apathy and one of the few ways we can influence political decisions is through our vote.

When it comes to the black community, there is a stereotype on our voting behaviour but it is important to not allow your voice to be minimised at this election – arguably the most important of our time. Black people are not a homogeneous group, we have different priorities and opinions and we need to ensure that this is reflected in politics. This election allows us to own our own voices and make sure that we are heard and represented. Black votes matter and if you do not utilise this right to vote for your representative you risk leaving the decision in the hands of your neighbours.”

You can listen to Consensus on Apple Podcasts, and follow it on Twitter here.

