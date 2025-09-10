Generic Fighter Maybe Feels Like a Throwback to the Golden Age of Flash Games

Way back when I first started at VICE, I discussed my affection for the Cartoon Network/Shockwave Game era. It was a time of computer gaming that was heavy on quick-hit games; you could also find elite games on sites like Newgrounds.

It was an excellent time for Flash games, and I was recently pointed in the direction of one game that has the feel of all of those old classics: Generic Fighter Maybe.

Generic Fighter Maybe looks like it could go crazy?

The first thing I thought of when I saw this trailer was Nathan Pyle’s Strange Planet comics. If you aren’t familiar with those, they feature aliens using very literal language to describe everyday occurrences.

It’s incredible. And in writing that, I just learned that there was an Apple TV series for it. Wow, Apple really does do a horrible job promoting awesome things.

Anyway, the trailer for Generic Fighter Maybe starts a match with “Commit a violence!” which is how I got to that Strange Planet reference. From there, it’s a fighting game. And the art style is what brings me back to those days living on Newgrounds and blowing hours that should have been spent on homework.

But don’t let the name and graphics fool you. Developer Astrobard Games is promising a deep experience: “Fully featured fighting game mechanics, combos, specials, blocking, throws, supers, you name it! Multiple playable fighters with their own unique moves!”

Even the sun gets in on the action. Maybe not fighting, but the reactions to it in the background are pretty cool. Even with the art style, you can see how well Generic Fighter Maybe is animated already.

It’s a game that I’ll have my eye on going forward and can’t wait to get my hands on it. It’s listed as coming soon, so no release date. But you can wishlist it now on Steam.