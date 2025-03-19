3 Genius Songs Bob Dylan Wrote After 50 Years Old

There are many remarkable things about Bob Dylan, from his early poetic, acoustic-driven songs to his protest anthems to his groundbreaking rock and roll music to his aloof affectations and general sense of mystery. But perhaps the most remarkable of all is that at 83 years old, the man is still touring and releasing music.

His most recent solo release, Shadow King, came in 2023, marking his 40th studio album. While Dylan rose to fame more than 60 years ago with songs like “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right,” he’s offered fans their fix more recently with tracks that are just as brilliant.

Here, we wanted to shine a light on three such offerings. A trio of tunes that Dylan wrote after his 50th birthday. For the man who came up as a boy genius during the tumultuous ’60s, his biggest gift to fans has been his longevity since. These are three genius songs Bob Dylan wrote after 50.

“Love Sick” from Time Out of Mind (1998)

Born on May 24, 1941, in Duluth, Minnesota, Bob Dylan released his debut self-titled LP in 1962. But it was at the end of the 20th century in 1998 when he released his comeback album, Time Out of Mind. And on that record, Dylan shared the epic, moody tune, “Love Sick.” Over organs and electric guitars, Dylan’s distorted voice laments. He’s sick of love. He’s sick of distance and departure. This is the admission of someone who’s seen the world, its gold and its gloop, and lived to sing about it.

“Make You Feel My Love” from Time Out of Mind (1998)

Another from Time Out of Mind, this song is one of Bob Dylan’s most heartfelt releases. There is no pretense. There is no dancing around the idea. Instead, he is standing there, alone. Singing about all of the great things he could offer a lover. Fans of the British singer Adele have likely heard her belt this song out with her other-worldly voice. But like so many hits for others, this song originated with Dylan.

“When the Deal Goes Down” from Modern Times (2006)

Released when Dylan was 65 years old, this song was inspired by artists like Bing Crosby and Robert Johnson (doesn’t get much better than that). A love song, Dylan sings about devotion and loyalty. The singer will be with the other when the deal goes down. Whatever that is, specifically, is unclear. But that’s the magic of art. Maybe it’s when you have a great day at work. Maybe it’s when a life ends. Maybe it’s when you see the light or speak with God. Whatever it is, Bob Dylan, the singer, will be there with you.