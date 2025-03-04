4-genius-songs-paul-mccartney-wrote-by-age-21

When you hear the word “songwriter,” a few faces likely swim to the forefront of your mind’s eye. And almost assuredly, one of those faces belongs to Paul McCartney. The former Beatle, known for his knack for melodies as much as he’s known for his success with the Fab Four, is one of the best-known song composers of the past 100 years. Maybe the best.

McCartney, born in Liverpool, England, on June 18, 1942, joined his famous foursome when he was just in his late teens. The Beatles kicked off in 1960 and lasted until 1970. And their first few records included songs he and his compatriots—John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr—wrote early in their lives.

Here below, we wanted to dive into the McCartney catalog to explore four songs that the once-Mop Top wrote by the time he was legally able to purchase a Budweiser in the United States. These are four genius songs Paul McCartney wrote by age 21.

“Love Me Do” from Please Please Me (1962)

One of the catchiest songs from the Beatles ever. Released when Paul McCartney was just 20 years old, this was the group’s debut single—its first introduction to the world at large. They picked the right track. It asks to be loved and makes a great case for it, thanks to McCartney’s vocal harmonies and bubblegum lyrics.

Want to make a good impression? Have Macca pen a sonic Hallmark card.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” from A Hard Day’s Night (1964)

Released when Sir Paul was still 21, this song is about the power of love and the (relative) powerlessness of currency. Legal tender is nothing compared to the depth of connection between two people completely devoted to one another—at least, that’s the case that this tune makes. The band’s sixth single ever released, this offering cemented them as a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

“All My Loving” from With the Beatles (1963)

Released in 1963, just a few months after McCartney turned 21, this song features signature harmonies from the former Mop Tops. It’s also indicative of the group’s early, almost proto-rock sensibilities. Built on percussive acoustic guitars and a teenage sense of affection, this was a great track for the kids. Perfect in its tightly-woven simplicity. It’s easy to imagine the two-minute track all over the radio just as the ’60s were about to explode.

“And I Love Her” from A Hard Day’s Night (1964)

Part of what makes a song into a genius work of art is not just the lyrics but how they are delivered. And on this track, Paul McCartney takes straightforward pop language and makes it beautiful thanks to his ear for melodies and how he performs the words. We are in a trance as soon as he starts to sing. The work, which was released in the summer of 1964, was recorded in February of that year when Sir Paul was still just 21.