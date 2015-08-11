Geno Smith Sucker-Punched by Teammate, Out 6-10 Weeks with Broken Jaw

Well, well, fucking, well. Nice to have you back, New York Jets! How’s everything going? Good? Good, I’m so happy. What’s that? Head Coach Todd Bowles is having a press conference? Well, let’s check it out, see what he has to say about training camp. All good things I hope. Nothing crazy like the presumed starting quarterback getting sucker-punched by some scrub linebacker with three career tackles to his name and missing up to 10 weeks with a broken jaw, I hope!

Breaking: Geno Smith out 6-10 weeks with broken jaw, per Bowles. He was “sucker-punched” by LB IK Enemkpali this AM in locker room. #NYJ

— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 11, 2015

Geno Smith will have surgery, per Bowles. Enemkpali released by team. Bowles just made stunning announcement in briefing w/ press. #NYJ

— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 11, 2015

Well, shit. That’s not good! How does this happen? How does your starting quarterback get sucker-punched and miss significant time with a broken jaw? This is an actual story in the NFL now, and it could only be about the New York Jets. There is no other franchise this could possibly happen to, outside of maybe the Browns.

Remember all that talk about Rex Ryan’s locker room being toxic as his tenure with the Jets wound down? Welcome to New York, Mr. Bowles. As far as I can recall no one got his clock cleaned in Rex’s locker room.

Let the Bryce Petty era begin. I would say it could never get worse than this, but these are the New York Jets.

Update: Adam Schefter has the backstory: Smith had promised to attend Enemkpali’s football camp, but reneged when a friend was killed in a motorcycle accident days before the camp. Enemkpali wanted the $600 for Smith’s plane ticket back. Smith apparently agreed, but never gave him the money.