Genshin Impact Creator’s Animal Crossing-Like Game Petit Planet Is Coming to Switch 2

HoYoverse’s new game Petit Planet is reportedly coming to the Switch 2, if a new ESRB rating is to be believed. The upcoming cozy life sim from Genshin Impact‘s creator has been compared to Animal Crossing, but with gacha elements.

Petit Planet Rated for Nintendo Switch 2 by ESRB

Screenshot: HoYoverse

HoYoverse fans were surprised today when the developer’s new game, Petit Planet, was unexpectedly rated for Nintendo Switch 2. Announced in 2025, the cozy life sim was originally only marketed for PC and mobile devices. However, a new ESRB rating appears to confirm that Petit Planet is also coming to Switch 2.

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The new Petit Planet ESRB listing reveals several of the game’s features, such as fishing and catching bugs. “Petit Planet is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB. Also includes Users Interact and In-Game Purchases (Includes Random Items). This is a simulation game in which players explore an empty planet while interacting with neighbors. Players can engage in various activities, including fishing, catching bugs, planting crops, and customizing their landscape.”

Screenshot: ESRB

Pretty much what you would expect from a cozy life sim. However, it should be noted that Petit Planet will have gacha elements. Which again, isn’t too surprising, as this is the same studio that made Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. Although, at the time of writing, it’s unclear how the gacha features will be fully implemented into the game. If it’s just for cosmetics or new characters, then it won’t be so bad.

Screenshot: HoYoverse

At the time of writing, we do not have a release date for Petit Planet on the Switch 2. In fact, the gacha life sim doesn’t even have a launch date for PC or mobile yet. However, in April 2026, HoYoverse held a Stardrift Test version of the game. Based on that and recent reports, it’s speculated that the game could launch in late 2026.

Adding fuel to the fire is this recent Petit Planet Switch 2 rating. Typically, ESRB ratings happen 4 to 6 months before a game launches. This isn’t always the case, though. But it does line up with reports that Petit Planet is aiming for a late 2026 or early 2027 release date. Although it should be pointed out that we don’t know if the Petit Planet Switch 2 edition will launch at the same time as PC and mobile, or if it will get a delayed release.

Genshin Impact Switch 2 Rumors Gain New Momentum

Screenshot: HoYoverse, Nintendo

Finally, this latest ESRB rating might also confirm recent rumors claiming that Genshin Impact on Switch 2 will be announced soon. According to various leakers, HoYoverse added Switch 2 login code to the backend of the gacha RPG. Many believed that the game would be announced at the June Nintendo Direct, but it didn’t appear.

If Petit Planet has been rated for Switch 2, then it means that HoYoverse is finally planning to release its games on Nintendo’s portable console. It’s also easy to forget that the Genshin Impact Switch version was originally announced over six years ago in 2020. So if the cozy-life sim is coming to Switch 2, then surely Genshin Impact will also follow suit? Pretty please?