Genshin Impact Is Ending PS4 Support. Here’s When It Will Be Delisted.

Genshin Impact players will be losing access to the game on PlayStation 4. In a surprise announcement, HoYoverse informed users that they will no longer be updating the PS4 edition of the game.

Genshin Impact Is Being Removed From PS4 Due to the Console Being Too Weak

Screenshot: HoYoverse

In a July 5 blog post, HoYoverse informed users that Genshin Impact will no longer be supported on PS4. The gacha RPG is actually being removed from PSN altogether. So users who already have the game downloaded will eventually not be able to boot it up at all due to the RPG not having access to the latest client updates.

Videos by VICE

According to the statement, Genshin Impact is being removed from PS4 due to the console not being powerful enough to handle future updates of the game.

“Due to limitations related to hardware performance and platform application size, we will be discontinuing support and updates for Genshin Impact on PS4 in future versions. Genshin Impact on PS5 will continue to operate normally and is not affected by the removal and update discontinuation on PS4.”

Screenshot: HoYoverse

Interestingly, users who manage to download Genshin Impact on PS4 before it’s delisted from PSN will be able to play it up until April 8, 2026. So yeah, HoYoverse is basically giving you a year to move over to PS5 or another platform. You can also purchase in-game currency and items on PS4 until 2026. Because, of course, the last thing that will get removed is the gacha microtransactions!

When Will PS4 Support stop?

Screenshot: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact on PS4 will be removed from PSN starting on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 06:00 UTC+8. Update support to the PS4 edition will end on April 8, 2026. So if you aren’t ready to upgrade to a new platform, you have a month to download it on PS4.

As far as what will happen to players’ paid items, they will need to move their accounts to a new platform. For your convenience, here are the steps you can take to bind your Genshin Impact account to another platform:

Step 1: Boot up Genshin Impact on PS4. Navigate to “Paimon Menu”.

Boot up Genshin Impact on PS4. Navigate to “Paimon Menu”. Step 2: Next, click on the “Settings” button, and then select “Account”.

Next, click on the “Settings” button, and then select “Account”. Step 3: Finally, navigate over to the “User Center” option.

Finally, navigate over to the “User Center” option. Step 4: Once in User Center, you will get an option to “Link Email”. You can also generate a QR Code to connect your account.

Screenshot: HoYoverse

Of course, many Genshin Impact players were not too thrilled about the update. Users argued that the game runs “fine” on PS4 and aren’t entirely buying HoYoverse’s explanation about hardware limitations.

On a side note, I find it funny that Genshin Impact was once announced for Nintendo Switch. If it can no longer handle updates on PS4, then the Nintendo handheld never stood a chance. I guess the odds of us getting a Switch 2 edition are likely slim to none now?