Genshin Impact Luna 4: Everything to Know About the Event Banners, Map Expansion, and Codes to Redeem

Genshin Impact is kicking off the new year with a major update that will bring three new characters, a map expansion, and other exciting updates to the popular action RPG.

Genshin Impact Luna IV Reveal

Version 6.3 is shaping up to be quite a significant update for Genshin Impact. The new content for the free-to-play title launches on January 14 and it will add exciting new characters and a new island for players to explore.

In addition to the characters confirmed in the list below, the livestream also hinted at several additional characters coming in later 2026 with some mysterious silhouettes. The details about those characters have not been confirmed yet, but the community seems to believe that the tease was hinting at Lohen, Varka, Nicole, Linnea, Snegurochka, and Sandrone.

The first half the 6.3 era will focus on Event Banners for Columbia and Ineffa, starting on January 14. The second banner phase will begin on February 4 and focus on Zibai, and Neuvillette. It’s suggested that 4-Star Illuga will accompany Zibai and Neuvillette during their banner phase, as well.

New Archon Quest

The main story reaches its climax in a dramatic showdown with Il Dottore. This quest will allow players to unlock the first-ever stat-boosting skins for the Traveler.

New Characters

Columbina : 5-star Hydro Catalyst wielder and the Moon Maiden, offering powerful support for Lunar Reactions

: 5-star Hydro Catalyst wielder and the Moon Maiden, offering powerful support for Lunar Reactions Zibai : 5-star Geo Sword wielder and the White Horse Adeptus, dealing Lunar-Crystallize DMG

: 5-star Geo Sword wielder and the White Horse Adeptus, dealing Lunar-Crystallize DMG Illuga: 4-star Geo Polearm wielder, a young and reliable Lightkeeper

Map Expansion

Nod-Krai expands northward, unveiling the Lightkeepers’ headquarters and additional new content.

New Reaction and Bountiful Events

Lunar-Crystallize – deals Geo DMG with a chance to trigger CRIT Hits.

A new Lantern Rite story reveals more about Zibai, alongside festive events offering:

1,600 Primogems

10 Intertwined Fates

a brand-new outfit for Yaoyao

a free 4-star Liyue character

a special horse mascot cosmetic set from Miliastra Wonderland

All Luna IV Livestream Free codes

As usual, the livestream also includes a few limited-time codes that players can use to grab some free items. These codes always expire within 24 hours of the livestream, so players should act quickly and redeem them before tonight:

ComeNightorDay 100 Primogems, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

100 Primogems, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore Zibai0515 100x Primogems, 5x Hero Wits

100x Primogems, 5x Hero Wits GallopYeah 100x Primogems, x50,000 Mora

Genshin Impact is available now. The Luna IV update is scheduled to launch on January 14, 2026. Version 6.3 pre-installation will likely open on January 12.