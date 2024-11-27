‘Genshin Impact’ Releases a Major, Enticing Update

So, Genshin Impact showed up on the Xbox recently, spreading HoYo’s influence even further. With the new home came another big update in the form of Patch 5.2! “Tapestry of Spirit and Flame” brings a whole lot of content for players both new and familiar with Genshin Impact! So, there’s much to see and cover, so let’s get right into it!

‘genshin impact’ patch 5.2 details

‘Genshin Impact’ Compensation Details

Maintenance Compensation: Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems per hour the servers are down)

Issue Fix Compensation: Primogems ×300 (please refer to the relevant compensation mail for more details)

Scope of Compensation

Maintenance Compensation: Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 5 or above by 2024/11/20 06:00 (UTC+8).

Issue Fix Compensation: Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 5 or above by 2024/11/20 06:00 (UTC+8).

Please log in and claim your compensation before 2024/11/23 06:00 (UTC+8).

PC: Close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click Update.

iOS: Open the App Store and tap Update.

Android: Open the game and follow the directions on-screen.

PS5 and PS4: Highlight Genshin Impact from the Home Screen, press the OPTIONS button and select “Check for Update.”

Please do not hesitate to contact Customer Service if you encounter any issues installing the new version. We will do our very best to resolve the issue.

Update Details

New Areas Now Available

New Areas: In Version 5.2, the following areas in Natlan will become available: Tezcatepetonco Range, Quahuacan Cliff, and Ochkanatlan.

Natlan Reputation System Update: With the opening of new areas, the Natlan Reputation System now includes Tribe Reputation for the Flower-Feather Clan and Masters of the Night-Wind.

Unlock Criteria:

Complete “Pilgrimage of the Return of the Sacred Flame” in Archon Quest Chapter V: Act I “Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn”

Adds the Natlan Fishing Association, where Travelers can exchange for new items here.

In addition, there will be new Fishing Points and “Radiant Spincrystals” in Natlan.

‘Genshin Impact’ New Characters

5-Star Character “Skyborne Arbiter” Chasca (Anemo)

Vision: Anemo

Weapon: Bow

The Peacemaker of the Tlalocan, the ender of all disputes.

Elemental Skill: Spirit Reins, Shadow Hunt

After casting her Elemental Skill “Spirit Reins, Shadow Hunt,” Chasca immediately deals Nightsoul-aligned AoE Anemo DMG to nearby opponents, and enters the Nightsoul’s Blessing state. Chasca then mounts “Soulsniper: Ritual Staff” and remains airborne, increasing her Movement SPD and resistance to interruption. In this state, tap the Normal Attack button to deal Nightsoul-aligned Anemo DMG to opponents. Some Shadowhunt Shells will undergo Elemental Conversion based on the Elemental Types of the other characters in the party, dealing Nightsoul-aligned DMG corresponding to the Elemental Types.

Elemental Burst: Soul Reaper’s Fatal Round

Chasca’s Elemental Burst fires a “Galesplitting Soulseeker Shell” that deals Nightsoul-aligned AoE Anemo DMG to opponents. Afterward, the Galesplitting Soulseeker Shell will split into 6 Soulseeker Shells, which attack nearby opponents. Soulseeker Shells will undergo Elemental Conversion based on the Elemental Types of the other characters in the party, dealing Nightsoul-aligned DMG corresponding to the Elemental Types.

‘Genshin Impact’ 4-Star Character “Shadow of the Night-Wind” Ororon (Electro)

Vision: Electro

Weapon: Bow

A young man from the Masters of the Night-Wind who instead lives in the wild alongside all manner of life.

Elemental Skill: Night’s Sling

Throws a “Spirit Orb” that can bounce between enemies, dealing Nightsoul-aligned Electro DMG.

Elemental Burst: Dark Voices Echo

Summons a “Supersonic Oculus” to continuously taunt nearby enemies and deal Nightsoul-aligned Electro DMG.

Passive Talent: Nightshade Synesthesia

After a nearby party member triggers Nightsoul Burst, Ororon will gain a set amount of Nightsoul points. Within 15s after using his Elemental Skill, when other nearby party members’ Hydro or Electro attacks hit opponents, Ororon will also gain a set amount of Nightsoul points.

Also, when nearby opponents take Electro-Charged reaction DMG or Nightsoul-aligned DMG dealt by other nearby characters, Ororon will consume a set amount of Nightsoul points and enter the Nightsoul’s Blessing state. He will then deal Nightsoul-aligned Electro DMG to a set number of opponents.

‘Genshin Impact’ New Equipment

New Weapon (Examples based on Refinement Rank 1)

Astral Vulture’s Crimson Plumage (5-Star Bow)

For 12s after triggering a Swirl reaction, ATK increases by 24%. In addition, when 1/2 or more characters in the party are of a different Elemental Type from the equipping character, the DMG dealt by the equipping character’s Charged Attacks is increased by 20%/48% and Elemental Burst DMG dealt is increased by 10%/24%.

During the event wish “Epitome Invocation,” the event-exclusive 5-star weapon Astral Vulture’s Crimson Plumage (Bow) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

Waveriding Whirl (4-Star Catalyst)

Decreases Swimming Stamina consumption by 15%. In addition, for 10s after using an Elemental Skill, Max HP is increased by 20%. For every Hydro Elemental Type character in the party, Max HP is increased by another 12%, and the maximum increase that can be achieved in this way is 24%. Can be triggered once every 15s.

During the event wish “Epitome Invocation,” the event-exclusive 4-star weapon Waveriding Whirl (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

Flower-Wreathed Feathers (4-Star Bow)

Decreases Gliding Stamina consumption by 15%. When using Aimed Shots, the DMG dealt by Charged Attacks increases by 6% every 0.5s.

During the event wish “Epitome Invocation,” the event-exclusive 4-star weapon Flower-Wreathed Feathers (Bow) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

New Main Story

1. New Archon Quest

Archon Quest Chapter V: Interlude “All Fires Fuel the Flame”

Permanently available after the Version 5.2 update

2. New Tribal Chronicles

“Of Fading Flowers and Falling Feathers”

Act I – Act III of “Of Fading Flowers and Falling Feathers” will be permanently available after the Version 5.2 update

Act I and Act II Quest Unlock Criteria:

• Reach Adventure Rank 28 or above

• Complete “Pilgrimage of the Return of the Sacred Flame” in Archon Quest Chapter V: Act I “Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn”

Act III Quest Unlock Criteria:

• Work toward Adventure Rank 28 or above

• Complete Archon Quest Chapter V: Act IV “The Rainbow Destined to Burn”

The three acts must be experienced in sequence. You can only unlock the next act after completing the previous one and meeting the corresponding unlock criteria.

“Memories Flowing With Color”

Act I and Act II of “Memories Flowing With Colore” will be permanently available after the Version 5.2 update

Act I and Act II Quest Unlock Criteria:

Reach Adventure Rank 28 or above

Complete “Pilgrimage of the Return of the Sacred Flame” in Archon Quest Chapter V: Act I “Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn”

The two acts must be experienced in sequence. You can only unlock the next act after completing the previous one and meeting the corresponding unlock criteria.

You can use the “Quick Start” function to accept and progress through Archon Quest Chapter V: Act I “Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn” while maintaining your current progress in the existing Archon Quests. After using the “Quick Start” function to complete Archon Quest Chapter V: Act I, you can continue to accept and complete the subsequent Acts of Chapter V until you unlock the latest Archon Quest or Tribal Chronicles introduced in the current version update.

New Enemies

Tenebrous Papilla

A great black monster that has come from the abyssal dark, eroding the memories of the earth. It can warp itself and transform into a formidable foe.

Some of its attacks can cause stackable Attrition that, after a time, will cause your active character to lose HP. During combat, the Tenebrous Papilla will use Beseech the Dark to grant itself a Void Ward. At this time, use a certain number of elemental attack to break the Ward, which will cause it to enter a confused state. Nightsoul-aligned elemental attacks will break the Ward more effectively.

Located at Quahuacan Cliff

Wayob Manifestation

Burning-Aflame: Wayob Manifestation and Biting-Cold Wayob Manifestation

◇ The Wayob worshipped by the various tribes of Natlan manifest themselves in the form of these obsidian totems.

In battle, the Wayob Manifestation will deploy its Arena: Moment of Trial, creating a shield for itself and absorbing the Elemental Energy of all characters in the Arena. Characters in the Arena deal greatly increased DMG. If the shield is broken before the Arena expires, they will also regain a large amount of Energy. However, if they fail to break the shield, the Manifestation will generate a barrier based on the value of the remaining Elemental Shield.

Natlan Saurians

“Qucusaurus,” “Iktomisaurus,” “Qucusaurus Chick,” and “Iktomisaurus Chick”

◇ The Saurians that inhabit the land of Natlan.

Special dragons that were better able to adapt to their environments, taking on different shapes and forms based on their surroundings.

Sauroform Tribal Warriors

“Winged Warrior: Skysoarer,” “Winged Warrior: Feathershedder,” “Winged Warrior: Skymaster,” “Qucusaurus Warrior: Heartstar Hammer,” “Qucusaurus Warrior: Blazing Sky,” “Spiritspeaker Warrior: Determinator,” “Spiritspeaker Warrior: Psychokinetic,” “Spiritspeaker Warrior: Contemplator,” “Iktomisaurus Warrior: Icy Tidebearer,” and “Iktomisaurus Warrior: Cryocrystal Cannon”

◇ The warriors of Natlan’s great tribes who fight for the honor and glory of their people.

Over long years of living and fighting alongside their Saurian companions, these tribal warriors have gradually acquired their traits and learned how to apply them on the field of battle.

New Recipes:

○ Exploration Rewards: Grainfruit Wrap, Surf, Turf, and Perch, and Volcano Cake

○ Natlan Reputation System Rewards: Mystique Soup and Sing Your Heart Out

New Character Specialty Dishes:

○ Chasca’s specialty: Moment of Respite

○ Ororon’s specialty: Honey-Glazed Ceviche

Adds “Natlan: The Land of Fire and Competition (II),” and “Duelist: Series II” Achievement categories, and adds new Achievements to the “Wonders of the World” category.

Addition of Set 36 of “Paimon’s Paintings” chat emojis.

Adds some prompts for loading screens.

New Namecards:

“Chasca: Fully Loaded”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Chasca

“Ororon: Nightshade”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Ororon

“Natlan: Fleeting Dreams”: Reward for completing all achievements under “Natlan: The Land of Fire and Competition (II)”

“Achievement: Fighting Spirit”: Reward for completing all achievements under “Duelist: Series II”

“Travel Notes: Spiritweaver”: Reward obtained via the BP system

Adds Glowing Hornshroom Harvestable seeds to the Seed Dispensary.

Adds new Wildlife: Cacaua Goat.

Addition of Natlan wildlife that can be captured by the Omni-Ubiquity Net.

Adds new Fishes: Greenwave Sunfish, Dusk Sunfish, Phony Phlogiston Unihornfish, Floral Rapidfighting Fish, Diving Rapidfighting Fish, and Magma Rapidfighting Fish.

“Genius Invokation TCG” Gameplay Update:

New Character Cards: Rosaria, Sigewinne and their corresponding Talent cards. Corresponding invitation duel and guest challenges have been added to the Player List.

New Character Card: Golden Wolflord and the corresponding Talent card. The Tavern Challenge has also been added.

New Action Cards: “Flowing Purity,” “Maiden’s Fading Beauty,” “Iktomisaurus,” “Scions of the Canopy,” “Ultimate Surfing Buddy!,” and “Glittering Gemstones” can be purchased from Prince at The Cat’s Tail.

The Forge Realm’s Temper is once again available. The theme of this edition is “The Forge Realm’s Temper: Endless Swarm”:

(1) Defeat endless waves of enemies during the rounds in “The Forge Realm’s Temper: Endless Swarm” to accrue score.

(2) After you complete the stage battle, you will gain a score and the corresponding rewards based on the highest score you got in the stage.

(3) Different stages will contain different special rules that grant buffs. Use these rules well to fight more effectively.

Imaginarium Theater

After the Version 5.2 update, the two Imaginarium Theater seasons will be as follows:

○The first season of “Imaginarium Theater” will be available on December 1, 2024.

Required Elemental Types: Hydro, Electro, and Anemo

Opening Characters: Sangonomiya Kokomi, Xingqiu, Raiden Shogun, Kujou Sara, Jean, and Lynette

When Imaginarium Theater is open, the corresponding Opening Characters will obtain Fantastical Blessings.

Special Guest Stars: Lyney, Bennett, Zhongli, and Collei

After the first season of Imaginarium Theater begins, the characters Fischl, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Alhaitham, and Gaming will each gain a new “Thespian Trick” that can be exchanged from the NPC Wolfy.

○The second season of “Imaginarium Theater” will be available on January 1, 2025.

Required Elemental Types: Pyro, Cryo, and Geo

Opening Characters: Diluc, Bennett, Ganyu, Kaeya, Navia, and Noelle

When Imaginarium Theater is open, the corresponding Opening Characters will obtain Fantastical Blessings.

Special Guest Stars: Kamisato Ayato, Fischl, Xianyun, and Sayu

After the second season of Imaginarium Theater begins, the characters Klee, Zhongli, Shikanoin Heizou, and Layla will each gain a new “Thespian Trick” that can be exchanged from the NPC Wolfy.

Spiral Abyss

After the Version 5.2 update, Phase 1 of the Spiral Abyss will be updated on December 16.

◆ Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder changed to:

• Characters’ Charged Attack DMG increased by 75%.

◆ Updated the monster lineup on Floors 11 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

◆ Blessing of the Abyssal Moon:

Shield-Piercing Moon

All party members’ Shield Strength is increased by 20%. While the active character is protected by a Shield, when they deal DMG to opponents, their attacks will unleash a shockwave at the opponents’ position that deals True DMG. This can trigger once every 5s.

Adjustments & Optimizations

● Enemies

Adjusts the collision size of the enemy “Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant” to prevent it from getting in the way of Plunging Attacks.

Optimizes the combat experience against the enemy “Ichcahuipilli’s Aegis”: Characters cannot be returned to the place of exile again for a short time after leaving it.

● Quests

Adjusts the Artifacts equipped by Trial Characters in some Quests from “Noblesse Oblige” to an Artifact Set more suited to Trial Characters at Level 75 or above.

Adds the “Recollections” function to certain World Quests, which can be used to review plot which has already been completed. Travelers can choose whether they want to review content or not.

● Serenitea Pot

Adds the filter option for “Set Type” to the filters on the Furnishing Blueprints tab of the Realm Depot.

Adds the “Wood” exchange tab in Realm Depot which is refreshed every week.

When holding down to drag-select in Editing Mode’s Multi-Select Mode, if selection is interrupted, or no new Furnishings are selected, the previously selected Furnishings will remain selected.

Increases the storage limit for seeds in the “Seed Dispensary” from 20 to 40.

Reduces the cooldown for using the “Boon of the Elder Tree” from 15 seconds to 5 seconds.

‘Genshin Impact’ Imaginarium Theater

Adds a “Next Act” button to the finalization screen after combat events if the Traveler has completed Act 3 of the “Imaginarium Theater” and the quests related to “Wolfy.”

Adds a “Supporting Cast Record for this Season” button to the Supporting Cast interface, allowing Travelers to check details of the corresponding records. (This feature will be available after the Imaginarium Theater is updated on December 1.)

Adds a character constellation display to the “Supporting Cast” interface.

Adds elemental statistics for characters to the “Performance Details” screen.

The “Performance Details” interface now remembers the tab Travelers were viewing when they last closed the page.

Adds Character Role and Character Elemental Type filter tags to the “Party Setup” screen and calculates and displays the number of characters selected with each role and elemental type.

Adds a “Villain” avatar at the bottom of the Event Selection interface and includes a description of the attributes that have an advantage against them in the Villain’s description.

Calculates the number of characters of each elemental type in the remaining Principal Cast members in Companion Events, and will display the avatars of the corresponding Alternate Cast that can still be selected.

Increases the “Blessing Level” buffs for “Special Guest Stars” by 100%.

● Artifacts

Adds a function to display 5-star Artifacts in the order of when they were obtained on the “Artifacts” tab of the Inventory.

Adds an Artifact-marking function: Marked Artifacts will be automatically locked. When a locked Artifact is unlocked, its mark will also be removed.

Adds an option to filter by “Mark” status to the “Artifacts Filter” function.

Optimizes the sorting rules for “Marked,” “Locked Only,” and “Not Locked” Artifacts in the Inventory.

Changes the name of the “Artifact Auto-Lock” function to “Lock Assistance” on the “Artifacts” tab of the Inventory and adjusts its layout.

Adds a button to access the “Lock Assistance” function to the “Domain of Blessing” entry and Reward Collection interfaces.

“Lock Assistance” Function:

A. Adds a lock option for any slot to “Automatically lock Artifacts with both CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG as Minor Affixes.”

B. “Set Lock Plans” allow for a certain Minor Affix to be set as a “Required Affix.” Once marked, only Artifacts that include all the Required Affixes will be locked in the corresponding Set Lock Plan.

C. “Set Lock Plans” now allow for different Minor Affix requirements to be set for different slots.

D. Adds a “Recommended Plan” for each Set which can be enabled separately and will automatically update.

E. Adds a “Delete Plans” function which allows for the quick removal of Set Lock Plans that have been set.

● Map

“Waverider Waypoints” can now be tracked on the map interface.

Map prompts without rewards will not cause the area tabs in the bottom-right corner of the “Map” interface to display a red dot.

When opening the map interface in a Domain, the map will be centered on the Domain.

Original Resin regeneration time can now be viewed on the “Map” interface and in the “Adventurer Handbook” when in Controller Mode.

‘Genshin Impact’ Other Systems

Optimizes the reading experience of the interface display for challenges in the open world for some languages when the challenge text is long.

Adds “Condessence Crystals” as potential acceleration items to the Accelerate function on the Ingredient Processing interface.

In addition to indicating the locations of existing chests, the “Treasure Compass” can now indicate some locations and clues that may lead to chests spawning (including Open World Time Trial Challenges, Seelie that are yet to return to their Seelie Courts, and Monetoo that are yet to complete their graffiti).

Adds a new Quick Swap feature for “Treasure Compasses” and “Oculus Resonance Stones” which can automatically swap these gadgets based on the region your character is in (you can enable this setting via the pop-up prompt that appears when you first use one of these gadgets after the update or by selecting one of them on the “Gadgets” tab of the Inventory).

Speeds up the accompanying animations for creating items on the Crafting, Forge, Creation/Furnishings, and Cooking interfaces.

● Audio

Optimizes the sound performance of certain enemies.

● Other

Optimizes the Aimed Shot animations for some male bow users.

The Limited-Time Area Exploration Reward page on the “Events Overview” interface now displays the Traveler’s Exploration Progress in their own world when in Co-Op Mode (previously, only the Exploration Progress of the host player—or Player 1—would be displayed).

Increases the Base DMG of the Overloaded, Superconduct, Electro-Charged, and Shatter reactions.

‘Genshin Impact’ Audio (Cont.)

The keyboard can now be used to select dialogue options during quests (using the default keyboard settings, the W and S keys or the mouse wheel will move the selection up and down, and the F key will confirm which option is selected).

Adjusts the Phlogiston recovery range of “Teleport Waypoints” in “Natlan” by increasing the height of their detection range.

After the Version 5.2 update, Travelers using certain mobile devices may receive a pop-up message saying “Some quest resources are missing. Returning to the login screen” when they first log in. Follow the instructions in the pop-up to enter the game normally.

Bug Fixes

● Quests

Fixes an issue whereby interacting with the tabletop to continue the adventure during Clorinde’s Story Quest “Hunters’ Gathering” would cause the game to enter the wrong scene under certain circumstances.

‘Genshin Impact’ Enemies

Fixes an issue whereby there is a chance that the “Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant” won’t take DMG from Electro-Charged reactions when challenged.

Addresses an issue whereby the progress for “Adaptive Countermeasures” erroneously continues to accumulate even after the game is paused when challenging the “Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device” or “Secret Source Automaton: Hunter-Seeker.”

Fixes an issue whereby there is a chance the enemy erroneously exits combat and recovers their HP if a player is downed when challenging “Childe,” “Signora,” “Shouki no Kami,” or “Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto.”

Characters

Fixes an issue whereby, when Xilonen activates a Source Sample, the corresponding special effect would not properly display on certain devices.

Fixes an issue whereby when Yelan uses her Elemental Skill to mark enemies, if her Lifeline explodes while triggering Nightsoul Transmission to switch to another character, the Elemental Particles generated will experience abnormalities.

Addresses an issue whereby Xilonen would erroneously remain in idle animation when she fell while climbing in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state under specific circumstances.

Fixes an issue whereby other Travelers experience erroneous camera shaking when Kachina uses a Normal Attack while riding Turbo Twirly in Co-Op Mode.

Addresses an issue whereby characters with alternative Sprint Skill or Nightsoul’s Blessing state would experience rapid, abnormal twitching on the surface of the water when using the related skills or entering the corresponding state under specific circumstances.

Genius Invokation TCG

Fixes an issue whereby, when the Character Card “Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning” is frozen, its Talent Cards cannot be used.

● Audio

Fixes an issue whereby character movements trigger erroneous sound effects after completing some challenges related to “O Nightsoul, inscribe your shadow in this place…”

Fixes audio quality issues with some of Citlali’s English voice-over during the Archon Quest “Beyond the Smoke and Mirrors.”

‘Genshin Impact’ Other

Fixes an issue whereby Geo constructs can be abnormally created on the “Kaboom Box” after placing the gadget.

Fixes an issue whereby Saurians in Natlan who were being indwelt and controlled would erroneously recover HP even when there were no “Teleport Waypoints” nearby under specific circumstances.

Addresses an issue whereby the in-game camera would not return to its default distance after characters teleported from the heads of “Long-Necked Rhinos” to other places.

Further, fixes an issue whereby the achievement “Rhythm Tengoku” cannot be completed when preventing the enemy “Electro Abyss Mage” from regenerating its Ward.

Addresses an issue whereby there is a small chance that Saurians’ special effects will not display normally from the view of the host player (Player 1) when other players are indwelling Saurians in Co-Op Mode.

Further, fixes some text errors in certain languages and optimizes text. (Note: Related in-game functions have not changed. Travelers can view the changes in different languages by going to the Paimon Menu > Settings > Language and changing the Game Language.)

◆ Fixes Citlali’s audio quality issues from the Version 5.1 Archon Quest

◆ Optimizes certain English translations