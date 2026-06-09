Genshin Impact Switch 2 Release Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Nintendo Direct

Several HoYoverse leakers claim that Genshin Impact is finally coming to Switch 2 this year. If true, the much-anticipated port might be announced during the Nintendo Direct June 9th livestream.

Genshin Impact May Finally Be Coming to Switch 2 Six Years After Being Announced

Screenshot: HoYoverse

It’s hard to imagine that it’s already been six years since Genshin Impact was announced for the Nintendo Switch. The port was first revealed during a 2020 Nintendo Direct, yet it was never released by HoYoverse. However, according to two prominent Genshin Impact leakers, the wait might finally be over.

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In a post on X, genshinmains posted: “Nintendo Switch account login manager has been added to the game. New Nintendo Switch account user, need to bind HoYoverse account. Nintendo Direct live stream in 8 hours.” Dataminers then posted the Nintendo Switch account login code that was recently added to the gacha game.

Screenshot: X @Genshin_HU_Info

Making the rumor even more believable is that both credible Genshin Impact leakers Kuroo and HxG have backed up the claims that the HoYoverse RPG is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. With the Switch account login manager recently being added to the game, we might finally get Genshin Impact on Nintendo consoles after six years.

Will Genshin Impact Be At Nintendo Direct June 9th Livestream?

Screenshot: HoYoverse

While Genshin Impact has not been confirmed for the Nintendo Direct June 9th showcase, many believe it will be featured. Speculation about its appearance was sparked when several prominent HoYoverse leakers posted the Nintendo Account login leak hours before the Direct is set to go live.

Given that this is a general Nintendo Direct, it’s certainly possible. Let’s not forget, Genshin Impact was originally announced during a 2020 Nintendo livestream. So the precedent is certainly there. However, interestingly, the leaks didn’t make it clear which Nintendo platforms the gacha RPG would be ported to.

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Although Genshin Impact was originally announced for Nintendo Switch, many believe it will be a Switch 2 exclusive. Rumors in the past have said that the RPG struggled to run well on the 2017 console. This is why it might have been delayed by six years. Although this was never confirmed.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 having a major upgrade in specs, a Switch 2 edition would make the most sense. However, we’ll just have to wait and see if the HoYoverse game appears in the Nintendo Direct June 9th showcase. The Nintendo Direct goes live at 7 AM PT or 10 AM ET. You can catch the event live through the official Nintendo YouTube channel.