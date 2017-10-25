‘Geordie Shore’ Cast Accused of Doing Shots of Water, Not Vodka

If you’re not familiar with British reality TV show Geordie Shore, here’s roughly how each episode goes. A bunch of too-tight-t-shirt-wearing lads and contoured-within-an-inch-of-their-life lasses from Newcastle live together in a house. They go clubbing, neck shots, down vodka soda limes, strawpedo WKD, cry in the toilets, hook up, demolish lamb doners, and repeat.

In short: the show is synonymous with boozing.

Videos by VICE

But claims from sources close to the series suggest that its stars may not be as hammered as they appear. According to The Sun, the Geordie Shore participants down shots of water, not vodka.

Haddaway and shite, man!

The source told the newspaper: “Geordie Shore is portrayed like they get hammered every night, but some nights they just go out and drink water, which they make look like vodka. This has been going on for a few series now.”

And the claim appears to be supported by fans of the show. One viewer, jord x, who had been in the same bar as the reality TV stars tweeted last week: “The Geordie Shore producer went up to the bar the other night and ordered them 6 shots of water amazing”

The Geordie Shore producer went up to the bar the other night and ordered them 6 shots of water😰😰😭😂 amazing😰😰😂 — jord x (@jord_eliza) October 17, 2017

Shockingly, it’s almost as if reality TV is constructed for entertainment purposes.

