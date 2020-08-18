George Floyd’s brother opened up the Democratic National Convention on Monday night with a moment of silence for his brother.

Philonise Floyd also read the names of others who’ve been killed by cops, including his brother George, whose death in late May touched off waves of national protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

“George should be alive today,” Philonise said. “Breonna Taylor should be alive today. Ahmaud Arbery should be alive today. Eric Garner should be alive today. Stephon Clark, Atatiana Jefferson, Sandra Bland — they should all be alive today.”

Democrats clearly appeared to be aligning themselves with the Black Lives Matter protests that shook the country this summer, at the opening of their novel, socially-distanced convention on Monday night.

George Floyd's brother spoke at the Democratic Convention and said their names. pic.twitter.com/ZpWiMFqyUF — VICE News (@VICENews) August 18, 2020

Philonise was introduced by Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who was standing in front of the massive “Black Lives Matter” mural that was painted on the street in front of the White House.

“Please join me in a moment of silence to honor George and the many other souls we lost to hate and injustice,” Philonise said. “And when this moment ends, let’s make sure we never stop saying their names.”

President Trump, by contrast, has attempted to paint himself as a “law & order” candidate, while encouraging aggressive tactics from police officers and sending federal agents to cities across the country to both fight crime and engage in standoffs with protesters.

Other speakers scheduled for Monday night include former first lady Michelle Obama and Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Cover: George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd lead a moment of silence at the virtual Democratic National Convention on Aug. 17, 2020. (Democratic National Committee)