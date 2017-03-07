George Michael’s Cause of Death Has Been Determined

The cause of 80s pop star George Michael has been determined. According to a BBC report, the senior coroner for Oxfordshire, Darren Salter says that Michael’s death was a result of a dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver. In other words, Michael died of natural causes, which means there will be no inquest in his death. George Michael died on Christmas day at the age of 53.

Photo via George Michael Official on Instagram.

