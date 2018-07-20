George R.R. Martin’s ‘Nightflyers’ Makes Space Look as Bleak as Westeros

With so many Game of Thrones spinoffs in the works—including a prequel series about the Long Night—the world will probably be drowning with George R.R. Martin stories for years to come. But it looks like we’ll be getting a new show from Martin even before the final season of GoT airs, one that makes space look just as bleak as Westeros.

On Thursday, SyFy debuted the first full trailer for the intergalactic horror series, Nightflyers, due out this fall and based on Martin’s 1980 novella of the same name. The show, which Martin has called “Psycho in space,” is all sci-fi and futuristic and looks about as different from Game of Thrones‘s medieval fantasy as you can get.

“[It] is a journey to make contact with the first-known alien race out there,” the show’s executive producer Jeff Buhler teased during the trailer’s premiere at Comic-Con. “The mission to make contact with the object that has been discovered flying past our solar system.”

While an earlier teaser for Nightflyers was pretty light on story and heavy on dark spaceship hallways with flickering lights and ghastly deaths, this new one dives deeper into the plot. Here’s the gist of it: It’s the future and the world is falling apart, so a spaceship ventures off into uncharted space in hopes of finding some outer-space friends who can help. Unfortunately, that mission doesn’t exactly go according to plan. There’s something very, very wrong with the ship, people start dying, and everything rapidly goes to shit.

Martin may have compared Nightflyers to Hitchcock, but the footage looks more akin to Alien or the Soderbergh remake of Solaris, with some of the labyrinthian qualities of The Shining thrown in. There’s no official premiere date for the show yet, but SyFy says it’s set to hit the network this fall.

