Everything George Santos Doesn’t Deserve From Sephora

We’ve spent months watching Rep. George Santos’ many scandals unfold like a sordid Deuxmoi thread, and now it’s finally happened: The House just voted to expel Santos from Congress. Part of us is going to miss watching the weird, dumpster fire ways in which the New York Republican representative tried to pull focus, from beefing with Trixie Mattel about RuPaul’s Drag Race to spending his campaign donors’ money on botox, OnlyFans, and Sephora (unhinged, but fierce).

Seriously, though, this loser’s downfall couldn’t have come soon enough. And in celebration of getting to watch Santos sashay away, we’ve rounded-up a selection of beauty and skincare must-haves that the disgraced, would-be Sephora Beauty Insider should have purchased with some of his crusty, dusty donor money. If you’re reading this, Kitara Ravache: There are still plenty of Black Friday-level holiday sales at Sephora right now, and while it might be too late for you, it’s never too late to cop a new NARS lip pigment!!

Cheaper than lip filler

Santos should pucker-up to this Lip Injection Maximum Plump gloss, because it’s far more affordable than actual filler, has plenty of bangin’ reviews, and is made by a brand aptly called Too Faced.

Because he spent more than $4K at Hermès

Our queen sits on a throne of lies and Hermès goods, according to a recent report about Santos’ spending. Naturally, a spritz of this Hermès perfume, which comes with its very own twilly scarf, is very much in order.

Never let them see you sweat

Santos must have some not-so-fun appointments and press conferences coming up. Time to cake-on the no-shine concealer, babs.

How do you sleep at night?

… As a disgraced politician, hopefully not well. If Santos knew what was good for him, he would cop one of these gift sets from the wildly popular French skincare brand Laneige while they’re on sale, and experience first-hand the powers of its cult-fave Lip Sleeping Mask. Oh, and a silk eye mask to block-out the haters. There are gonna be a lot of those.

TGIF, everyone! Except you, George Santos.

