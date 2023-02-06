George Santos Accused of Sexually Harassing a Former Aide

A man who said he was offered a job in Rep. George Santos’s office said Friday that Santos sexually harassed him and rescinded the offer several days later. The man said he’d filed a police report and complaint with the House Ethics committee reporting Santos.

Derek Myers said in a letter to the House Ethics Committee that he was offered a job as a staff assistant in Santos’s D.C. office on Jan. 23, but was told the following day that he would be considered a “volunteer” until his paperwork came through. He began working in the office.

Myers published the letter alleging ethics violations and sexual harassment to Twitter Friday.

These matters will not be litigated on social media or through news media. They are serious offenses and the evidence and facts will speak for themselves if the committee takes up the matter. This tweet is being made public in light of transparency. pic.twitter.com/oSs4F3xyqc — Dr. Derek Myers (@DerekMyers) February 3, 2023

On Jan. 25, Myers alleged, Santos asked him if he had a profile on Grindr, and later—while the two were alone in Santos’s office—the congressman “proceeded to take his hand and move it down my leg into my inner-thigh and proceeded to touch my groin.” Myers also said Santos told him his husband was “out of town if you want to come over,” before telling Myers where he lives.

“I quickly pushed the Congressman’s hand away and grabbed the mail from the table and proceeded to discuss the topic of constituent correspondence,” Myers said in the letter to leaders on the House Ethics committee. “Shortly thereafter, I left the personal office and returned to my desk.”

Myers said Friday he had filed a police report against Santos with Capitol Police.

Myers’s job offer was rescinded on Feb. 1, he said, after he was questioned about his “background” working in journalism. Myers said he’d already disclosed this during previous interviews.

Myers was charged with felony wiretapping last year, after a newspaper in Ohio where he served as editor-in-chief published audio recordings of in-court testimony against a court order. Both the Committee to Protect Journalists and Society of Professional Journalists condemned Myers’ arrest.

In a previous tweet Thursday, which did not refer to the alleged sexual harassment, Myers called the charge against him “fabricated” and said the “issue is deemed over.”

Myers additionally charged that Santos’s office did not follow the correct procedures for volunteer work, as he had performed duties as a “volunteer” with the understanding he’d eventually be employed by Santos’s office.

Santos’s office referred questions to the congressman’s personal attorney, Joe Murray. Murray declined to comment to VICE News.

Santos, who fabricated much of his resumé before he was elected to Congress last year, is facing a flurry of investigations, including into allegations that a pet charity he operated raised money for a sick dog’s veterinary bills and then refused to give it to the dog’s owner. The dog’s owner, a veteran named Richard Osthoff, said last week that he’d been interviewed by FBI agents and turned over text messages he’d exchanged with Santos.

Santos said in a Jan. 31 statement that he had voluntarily stepped down from his two House committee assignments last week, due to his “personal and campaign financial investigations.”

“This was a decision that I take very seriously,” said Santos, who has refused to resign. “The business of the 118th Congress must continue without media fanfare.”

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.