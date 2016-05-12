George Zimmerman Tried and Failed to Auction the Gun That Killed Trayvon Martin

Read: How to Cash in on Trayvon Martin

In what is best described as an elaborate and nasty troll job, notorious Floridian George Zimmerman on Thursday tried to auction the gun he used to kill black teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012. As part of his sales pitch, the 32-year-old—who was acquitted of murder in a local trial and never charged by the feds—apparently wrote, “I am honored and humbled to announce the sale of an American Firearm Icon.”

Videos by VICE

But within hours of posting the listing Thursday morning, Atlanta-based gun e-commerce site GunBroker.com had removed it, and the site’s social media channels went dark.

Bidding on the gun was set to start at $5,000, and there was a “reserve price” for the highest bidder. “Now is your opportunity to own a piece of American History,” the post read, with the author—presumably Zimmerman—adding, “Many have expressed interest in owning and displaying the firearm including The Smithsonian Museum in Washington DC, however, the offers were to use the gun in a fashion I did not feel comfortable with.”

The Smithsonian has since denied ever offering Zimmerman a price for the bizarre murderbilia. What remains to be seen is how badly this guy wants to sell the thing.

“I’m a free American. I can do what I’d like with my possessions,” Zimmerman, who’s had frequent run-ins with the cops since the killing, said Wednesday in an interview with an Orlando-based radio station.



UPDATE 5/12/16: GunBroker.com has issued a statement about the Zimmerman listing. Read it below.

“Late last night, George Zimmerman created a listing on our web site for the gun from the Trayvon Martin case four years ago. Mr. Zimmerman alerted news organizations that began reporting on the listing first thing this morning.

“Listings on the GunBroker.com web site are user-generated, exactly like social media posts. Mr. Zimmerman never contacted anyone at GunBroker.com prior to or after the listing was created and no one at GunBroker.com has any relationship with Zimmerman. Our site rules state that we reserve the right to reject listings at our sole discretion, and have done so with the Zimmerman listing.

“We want no part in the listing on our web site or in any of the publicity it is receiving.

“GunBroker.com prides itself in being a safe and legal way to buy and sell firearms online in full compliance with all Federal, State, and local laws. GunBroker.com proudly supports the Second Amendment rights of the American public.

“GunBroker.com will not be fielding press inquiries regarding this matter.”