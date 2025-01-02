Georgia Judge Dies by Suicide in Courtroom on Last Day in Office

Judge Stephen Yekel of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office was found dead inside Effingham County State Court on Tuesday. His death has been ruled a suicide, with authorities believing he shot himself.

Yekel, 74, who was a practicing lawyer for over 45 years, had recently lost his re-election bid. Tuesday was supposed to be his last day on the bench.

“It appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie told WJCL. “However, it is still pending investigation but going for an autopsy and we’ll know more as the investigation goes on.”

Allegedly, Gov. Brian Kemp also recently denied Yekel’s request to resign. According to officials, there was a note sent to the governor’s office, but its content has not yet been released.

“While we are unable to provide comment on an open investigation, Judge Yekel’s family and loved ones are in all our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Kemp’s office told News 3.

The Effingham County Board of Commissioners also released the following statement:

“The Effingham County Board of Commissioners and staff are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Judge Steve Yekel at the Effingham County Courthouse today and we offer our condolences to his family and loved ones. Effingham County wants to ensure that our employees are provided the support and resources that may be needed in response to this tragic event.”

The board also stated that a crisis response team would be available to employees for counseling.

“This is never good for anybody, the family’s distraught,” McDuffie stated. “This is supposed to be a happy time this time of year, and now they’ve got this. I can’t imagine. If they have anything they need from us, we’ll be available.”