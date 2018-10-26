Gerard Way’s Halloween Song “Baby You’re a Haunted House” Slaps

The Halloween song tradition goes way back, and it’s a particularly fun one. Unlike Christmas songs – which are often corny, contain sleigh bell affects and remind you of your dysfunctional family dynamic – Halloween songs are just like normal songs but “spooky”. And if you’re a spooky artist anyway, you’re given extra licence to wallow in your natural state, which allows for all sorts of weird goth shit (think: Marilyn Manson “This is Halloween”, David Lynch “Crazy Clown Time”, Glass Candy “Halloween”, Tyler, the Creator “Transylvania”, all the best ones.)

What I’m trying to say is, Gerard Way has released a song called “Baby You’re a Haunted House” alongside a grainy lyric video of some skeletons playing guitar, and it’s exactly what you’d imagine – meaning it slaps. Sitting somewhere between Weezer and Wavves, this song is the sort of thing you’d find soundtracking a 2000s teen movie that culminates in a dramatic high school Halloween dance where everyone kisses and all their problems are ultimately resolved.

This will be The My Chemical Romance frontman’s first solo track since releasing “Don’t Try” and “Pinkish” for Record Store Day 2016, which were originally meant to appear on his 2014 solo debut LP Hesitant Alien. Gerard is also co-producing a Netflix Series called The Umbrella Academy, based on his own comic series, which is due to star Mary J. Blige (!).

Anyway, if you haven’t already, press play above and get in the mood for jelly spiders and scream masks and whatever else.

