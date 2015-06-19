Gerd Doesn’t Fuck About and He’s Not Gonna Start Now

Gert-Jan Bijl AKA Gerd has dusted off his Geeeman alias and we couldn’t be happier. The Dutch producer, DJ, and label owner, doesn’t fuck about when it comes to making, playing, and putting out shit hot house tracks that seriously bang. He’s been responsible for massive releases on Clone and their sub-labels, along with two of the hugest tunes of the last twenty years: NY Stomp’s “The NY House Trak” and his eternal remix of “Let Me Show You Love” by Romanthony.



The Wanna Go Bang EP, soon to be released on Will Saul’s AUS Music, is a hard as hell gutter-dwelling house romp that positively exudes absolute filth. In the best way possible. It’s serious speaker breaking stuff. Luckily, Gerd came through and let us give you a taster of the grotty delights in store, courtesy of an Alden “Mixmaster” Tyrell remix.

The Clone mastering man’s mix is typically rough and tough stuff that pretty much pushes everything into the red and demands that the listener, or ideally the dancer, fully submits to its perfectly pitched boneheaded pleasures. Stream it below and get sweaty for yourself.

Go Bang comes out on AUS Music on June 27.

Follow Gerd/Geeman on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter