German Electronic Figure Paul Kalkbrenner to Release Seventh Studio Album ‘7’ on Columbia Records

He’s starred in a film, played a gig for half a million people in front of Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate, released a worldwide hit (“Sky & Sand” alongside his brother Fritz), and he even just had a cute little baby with his wife. (Congrats on the baby Paul). In 2015 though, even if your name is Paul Kalbrenner and you’ve done all those things, you still need to keep on releasing new music. Knowing that, Kalkbrenner has just announced the release of his seventh studio album, one that’s quite bluntly titled—7, on Columbia/Sony International.

To be released August 7, Kalkbrenner’s new LP will be the first piece of music to arise from his new long term deal with the mammoth major label entities, and will feature twelve tracks, a few of which will contain sought-after stems and samples from such iconic Columbia/Sony artists like Jefferson Airplane and Luther Vandross. Kalbrenner has also just released a full stream of the album’s first single, “Cloud Rider.” available on Spotify.

Revered for decades with releases on techno imprints like BPitch Control, Kalkbrenner’s biggest project to date has already seen the artist playing out some of the new material from 7, as part of a slew of select live dates, having already hit Paris with a performance. According to the the album’s press release, fans will get more chances to witness his new live set, which will will feature a completely new stage and production design to accompany the album’s material. The live gig is set to hit New York, London, and his home city of Berlin in the coming months.

Track List:

1. Battery Park

2. Cylence 412

3. Cloud Rider

4. Shuffleface

5. Tone & Timber

6. Channel Isle

7. Feed Your Head

8. Papercut Pilot

9. Mothertrucker

10. A Million Days

11. Align The Engine

12. Bright Roller

