Pizza Shop Busted for Selling Cocaine as ‘Order #40,’ German Cops Say

A German pizzeria was delivering more than a slice of cheese. On Oct. 17, Düsseldorf cops undertook a major operation, arresting three men and seizing cocaine, weed, weapons, and cash, after discovering a drug ring that delivered illicit substances with pizza orders.

During a press conference, criminal director Michael Graf von Moltke revealed that the drug ring in question delivered a side order of cocaine when customers asked for item number 40, multiple outlets report.

“That was one of the best-selling pizzas,” Moltke told reporters.

Suspicious food inspectors tipped police off earlier this year. Upon observation, officers discovered that a side of cocaine was the reason order number 40 was flying off the shelves.

When police arrived at the 36-year-old pizzeria manager’s apartment, he allegedly threw drugs out of the window. That illicit bag “fell right into the arms of the police officers,” cops said.

Once they got into the unit, cops found more than three pounds of cocaine, 14 ounces of weed, and nearly $290,000 of cash, Moltke said.

After the manager’s arrest, Moltke alleged that the man went back to his drug-peddling ways. Police jumped at the chance for further observation, eventually resulting in a drug ring bust, he said. In a press release, cops said they searched 16 properties, made three arrests, and dug up two weed plantations with 360 total plants.

At the press conference, Moltke said that among those arrested was the 22-year-old leader of the drug operation. Homes and businesses of 12 other suspects were raided, he said.

The pizzeria manager was initially released from custody, but was arrested again when he tried to flee again, Moltke said.

The case is being investigated on suspicion of commercial drug trafficking and suspicion of kidnapping for ransom, per the press release.