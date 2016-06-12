Germany Coach Joachim Low Expresses Himself Bodily, Adds to Smell Collection

#Low #RaiDireEuropei pic.twitter.com/0f2wcTaHOz

When you’re the head coach of the best national team in the world, sometimes you’re just feeling yourself, you know what I mean? You just beat Ukraine in your first matchup of Euro 2016 with a stoppage time goal on a super sub—your defender made a miracle save. Just feeling yourself. And then, sometimes, you’re just… feeling yourself. Like, physically. And then you’re sniffing your nether regions, by way of your hand.

We’ve all done it, right? I mean, ok, so maybe not you, me, or most people we know. But you can’t fault someone for doing it… yeah? Maybe Joachim Low is keen on navigating his below-the belt to making sure everything’s got the right pH balance? You just gotta sniff out the boys, see how the team is doing. Right?

I mean, it can’t possibly get worse than that…

Oh god. Oh, I don’t even want to run commentary on that… much less an excuse. I just… Jesus, Jogi! You’re on television in front of millions and millions of people. Get a hold of yourself!

(Also, dear reader, do yourself a favor and make sure you turn on the audio for the above-clips. The Italian commentary is priceless.)



I’d like to pretend that today was Low’s first on-camera self-exploration, but, sadly, it’s not:

Everybody likes their own brand, right? Right?!

