Germany Is Making a Museum for the Internet

Berlin’s museum scene is about to get a little bit more futuristic, thanks to a new crowdfunding campaign designed to create the Internet Museum, a physical archive documenting the history of the web. With a goal of raising $700k within the next 39 days, the museum would house exhibits about early the ‘net’s early days as a Department of Defense project, hacker culture, the fairly recent computer revolution, trends for the future, and a whole host of other topics.

Co-founder Paul Rascheja told German newswire DPA, “The internet and the associated ongoing digitization of society has become an integral part of our everyday lives and an economic basis for many people.” He says that the Internet Museum would be the first physical institution devoted to its history, and projects that it could open as early as late 2015 if successfully funded. Rascheia expects to be raking in about 30,000 visitors a year if that happens—which is still less than a viral internet video, but it’s a start.

Find out more about the Internet Museum on it’s dedicated website, and donate to its StartNext fund here.

