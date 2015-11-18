Germany to Launch First-Ever Dance Music Museums in Berlin and Frankfurt



If any country has bragging rights about creating Europe’s finest experimental sounds, it’s Germany. Now, the nation that transformed underground dance culture is in the process of launching a pair of museums dedicated to electronic music.

Dimitri Hegemann, founder of the legendary techno club Tresor, plans on opening the country’s first electronic museum in Berlin at the end of 2016, just in time for the club’s twenty-fifth anniversary. “I will call it the Living Archive of Elektronika, ’cause techno here in Berlin is still a living, inspiring and vivid movement,” Hegemann said in an interview with Insomniac.

Videos by VICE

The second, called the Museum of Modern Electronic Music (MOMEM), is a self-funded project based in Frankfurt and scheduled to debut in early 2017. Co-founder Alex Azary said that the museum will be track the transformation of electronic sounds from the 70s to now.

“I was always confronted with the fact that this movement was way underestimated by most people—whether journalists, music critics, music industry or people from the art and culture scene,” Azary said to Insomniac. “I always saw the artistic and creative approach of this culture, that it was not only a music and cultural movement, but that it was changing people’s lives and people’s senses. At least, it changed mine.”

With galleries on electronic music styles, intro sonic gateway and fashion wearables, MOMEM will be “an experience raising awareness for various electronic aspects of life: sound, fashion, instruments, apps, club culture, spaces, medial surroundings, interaction,”as written on its website,