Gerry Read’s Exclusives Stuffed Guest Mix is Essential Listening

You could count the notable people to emerge from the dank badlands of Suffolk on one hand: Brian Eno, Ed Sheeran, Justin Hawkins and…that’s pretty much it. Let’s add house producer and DJ Gerry Read to that list. Read’s one of those guys who seems to actually enjoy making music, smashing out 12″ after 12″ of disturbed and distorted shattered-window club music that amazes and confuses in equal amounts.

He’s released records on the likes of Fourth Wave, Aus, and Delsin over the years, Read’s kept himself incredibly busy and is clearly in demand. The man’s dropping tunes on Clone Jack for Daze soon ferchrissake so you know he’s the real deal. This month saw him drop a free release on DJ Haus’ Unknown to the Unknown imprint —the bludgenoning, battering “Fuk U Hoe”— so we asked the Suffolk boy to turn in a mix for us. He duly obliged.

Tuck in to an hour of crunchy, warped, blistered and bleeding tape-hiss house and techno that’s wilder than an afternoon at Pleasurewood Hills….on acid!!! We also got got to field a few questions to Read, which you can, err, read after the drop.

THUMP: You just dropped the INSANE “Fuk U Hoe” on UTTU, can you tell us a little about the track, where u came up with it and how it was made? It’s pretty out there

Gerry Read: It was made sitting on my bed on my laptop in about half an hour. All the arrangement is freestyled live too, most of my tracks are like a mini live tune.

The mix is also bonkers, are you a pretty bonkers bloke? All your shit is pretty weird.

Yeah I’m fucking well weird but also hella cute at times and I can be really funny at times but also very annoying!

Tell us a little about your upcoming 12″ on Clone Jack For Daze…is there anything else coming up we can get the heads up on?

Stand by the Bomb is out 23rd November. I think it’s my favourite release so far, the title track is probably the only track I’ve made that I would Dj out.. Release wise I’ve got a track coming on a Jack for Daze Compilation, more on Nosaj Thing’s Timetable and a second album at some point. I’ve got 72GB of unreleased music.

Tracklist:

Boodaboob!

Gerry Read – The More Love You Give

Gerry Read – Co-operative

Gerry Read – Where Did You Fly In From?

Gerry Read – Before You Come Inside

Gerry Read – Whos that

Gerry Read – True Love

Airhead – Kazztwav

Falty DL -Step Up

∆ ∆ – Ocher Clay

49 Second Romance

Scntst – Same Shit Again

Gerry Read – Tap Tap Tapping At Your Door

Legowelt – Institute Of The Overmind

Erik – Unterm Messa

Roy Davis – All I Do

4th Measure Men – The Need (Basement Jaxx ‘Release’ Mix)

Beauty Is A Bowtie

ImP3rF3cTLy 8B!T!

