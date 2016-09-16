Get Cathartic Revenge with Blind Pets’ Video for “Up All Night”

Going to a bar for a good night out is all fun and games until a creep shows up. You know the type: gets all up in your personal space, leers, assumes you’re best friends just because they bought a drink. Nobody likes this person and their uncanny ability to ruin a night with one swift glance.

Blind Pets​ know this feeling well, so in their new video for “Up All Night,” they’re giving the power back to the annoyed. It tells a classic tale: guy walks into bar, annoys everyone, girl takes him home, makes him think he’s about to have some sex, and then… well. You can see for yourself.

​​​Annalise Domenighini is on Twitter​.