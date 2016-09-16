Get Cathartic Revenge with Blind Pets’ Video for “Up All Night”

Going to a bar for a good night out is all fun and games until a creep shows up. You know the type: gets all up in your personal space, leers, assumes you’re best friends just because they bought a drink. Nobody likes this person and their uncanny ability to ruin a night with one swift glance.
Blind Pets know this feeling well, so in their new video for “Up All Night,” they’re giving the power back to the annoyed. It tells a classic tale: guy walks into bar, annoys everyone, girl takes him home, makes him think he’s about to have some sex, and then… well. You can see for yourself.
Annalise Domenighini is on Twitter.