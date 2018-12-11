Get Down with Horse Meat Disco In Singapore This Friday

It’s been four decades since the heyday of disco, but we’re nowhere near done with the nostalgia. This Friday, you can take your dancing shoes to Panamericana Singapore, where UK’s finest disco operators Horse Meat Disco are playing an extended set that will transport you back in time.

Horse Meat Disco is the brainchild of James Hillard and Jim Stanton, who in 2003 began throwing parties in a basement in London’s Chinatown, create a space for anyone craving a disco fix and a community — from club kids to drag queens. The crew, now a foursome, has been touring Asia for a couple of weeks now. This Friday it will transform the casual Sentosa restaurant into a vibrant nightclub with its selection of disco classics, punk funk, oddities, and house, among others.

The party kicks off at 8 PM, and there will be plenty of food and drinks to keep you fueled on the dance floor until your legs hurt. And no one is saying it’s a costume party, but it won’t hurt to recycle those bell bottom pants, shiny halter tops, and platform boots from Halloween.

Horse Meat Disco is performing at Panamericana Singapore in Sentosa on Friday, December 14 from 8 PM to 2 AM. The limited VIP packages are sold out, but you can still get your general admission tickets at $50 SGD here.



To get a taste of what’s coming, check out Horse Meat Disco on their weekly radio show on Rinse FM.