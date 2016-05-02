Get Excited, Manchildren of the World: “Space Jam 2” is a Go

It’s sort of official : Space Jam 2 has a director and is actually going to get made. If you are a person of a certain age on the internet, you are overcome with whimsy and mirth because Roger Rabbit, But With Basketball: 2 is getting made. Justin Lin, director of several of the Fast and Furious movies and another space film has signed on as director. It was previously, and apparently erroneously, reported that LeBron James had also signed on to the movie, but LeBron James pocket resident Brian Windhorst says not so fast.

Despite a report LeBron will star in Space Jam 2, no deal is in place sources say. Maybe at some point but not as of yet.

— Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 2, 2016

Honestly, at this point, this thing should star Steph Curry, anyway.