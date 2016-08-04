Get High Off This Weed Bruschetta

Photo by Farideh Sadeghin

There are few things on this Earth that can beat the refreshing simplicity and gentle comfort of some properly made bruschetta. That is, unless we are talking about some already brilliant bruschetta that is made even more so with the addition of THC.

This is a truth that culinary and medical cannabis advocate Jessica Catalano is well aware of. Catalano happens to be focused primarily on the pairing of distinct cannabis strains with food, and is the author of The Ganja Kitchen Revolution: The Bible of Cannabis Cuisine.

Videos by VICE

In her own words, Catalano believes in “pairing specific strains with specific dishes to elevate flavors for true cannabis cuisine.” It’s a viewpoint that leads to near limitless creative potential and for our purposes here, some damn fine edibles.

MUNCHIES’ own Abdullah Saeed was wise enough to get to know Catalano’s cooking on a Colorado ganja-tour-themed episode of Bong Appetit. During the visit, Saeed is, in fact, treated to some of Catalano’s Central Italian Super Lemon Haze bruschetta. Despite not having any citrus in the dish whatsoever, Saeed swears that Catalano’s bruschetta is “really citrusy.”

Basil, mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic, and olive oil are as close to a perfect combination as you can find and that’s only more so the case when you happen to be using olive oil that has been properly infused with some Super Lemon Haze.

Even if you want to forgo the Super Lemon Haze infusion—we’re not really sure why you would choose to do so—you can rest easy knowing that you could do far, far worse in your search for superb bruschetta.