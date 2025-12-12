Get Hogwarts Legacy For Absolutely Nothing, But You Must Act Fast

PC gamers are getting a special holiday present from the Epic Game Store. Shoppers are able to pick up Hogwart’s Legacy for free via the Epic Game Store right now.

Claim HogWarts Legacy for free by december 18

Screenshot: Warner Bros. Games

Last night at The Game Awards, viewers were informed that Hogwarts Legacy would be dropping in price to $0 on the Epic Game Store for a limited time. It didn’t take long for the Epic Game Store to get slammed with traffic and have some performance issues shortly after the announcements, but the shop seems to be up and running just fine now.

As promised, gamers who visit the Epic Game Store will find 2023’s Hogwarts Legacy on sale with a rare 100% off deal in place. This special pricing is only available until December 18 at 10:00 am, so interested parties should snag the game as soon as possible.

Gamers who pick up the title should keep in mind that the freebie is the Standard Edition of the game. Players who enjoy the experience and want to play through the post-launch DLC will need to pick up the Deluxe Edition upgrade at some point to gain access to the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest, which grants access to an additional dungeon.

For gamers who missed the title a few years ago, Hogwarts Legacy is an Avalanche Software developed action role-playing game that takes place in the Harry Potter universe roughly 100 years before the events of the novels and films. The game received generally positive reviews at release, but was lacking in nominations at The Game Awards that year thanks to some very tough competition.

How to earn Chocolate Frog Back Bling in Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Harry Potter-themed skins are hitting the Fortnite shop as part of the annual winter festivities and fans of the franchise who want to earn a unique backbling are going to need to clock some time in Hogwarts Legacy this holiday season.

As part of the winter festivities in Fortnite, anyone who has more than two hours of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay time on their account by December 18 will be gifted the Chocolate Frog Back Bling in Fortnite. The cosmetic item will only be available to claim during that limited window of time, so Harry Potter fans should act fast if they want to pick up the bling.

Fortnite Winterfest 2025 will start next week sometime between December 15 and December 19. An official announcement from Epic Games with the exact release date and time should arrive in the coming days.