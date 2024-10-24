Get Hyped: ‘Balatro’ Just Dropped an Insane New Update

Balatro is 2024’s Game of the Year for everyone who played it. Or at least, it should be! Well, I’m buzzing to tell you about the game’s latest free update: “Friends of Jimbo (Pack 2)”! Balatro teams up with Slay the Spire, Cyberpunk 2077, Stardew Valley, and The Binding of Isaac to bring you more card-based insanity. Take a peek at this wonderfully unhinged trailer!

Look at it. I beat my Balatro binge a month or so ago. Now, it looks like I’m going right back into the thick of it! “Bit of a tonal whiplash to see three indie games and then Cyberpunk lol. Love to see more collabs!” one YouTube commenter says. Shut up. Let this be a joyful moment in gaming history!

So, to be clear, this is mainly just a visual deal. Nothing too wild or crazy. But still. Gimme ’em. Many people online seem to be disappointed that the update wasn’t something more “substantial.” While I’d love more modes/cards, I’m happy to dine on the visuals until LocalThunk drops some more insanity on our heads!

Screenshot: Playstack

“I feel like Cyberpunk and Witcher stand out, all the other choices are indies and then we have 2 AAA games. Also the TBOI segment gameplay is incorrect, they are using 8 Ball which is just wrong. Also is it just me or do the Gold cards trigger oddly in the Stardew section?” …I’m so sick and tired of your antics, internet. Please stop this.

“I downloaded the update right now for Switch. [They] put immediately the StS skins, they are too good (and I like StS a lot). I wonder if the update is only cosmetics or we have some balance fixes.” Never mind the back half of that comment! This person knows what’s up! Well, I guess I’ll have to prepare myself for a new after-work ritual for the next few weeks. I was so deeply involved with Balatro that I had to force myself to set up timers to snap me out of an intense session. Look what you’ve done, Balatro.