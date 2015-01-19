Get Hypnotized in the Beauty of 61 Clocks Spinning in Unison

The latest iteration of A million Times, designers Per Emanuelsson and Bastian Bischoff of Humans since 1982’s ongoing art project, sees 61 interconnected clocks become one mesmerizing kinetic sculpture. A million Times 61c uses the moving hands of analogs to tell the time in a digital way, at times syncing up to create one giant clock, and others to form ever-changing undulating patterns.

The result is a hypnotic, time distorting effect created between the classic minimalism of the design and the chaos of 122 arms moving with apparent autonomy. “Locked in its functionality to show the time, the natural character inherent to an analogue clock with its two arms constantly dancing in slow motion around the center, unveils hidden figurative qualities without denying its primary purpose,” the artists explain, referencing their original 2013 installation.

“A million Times is a graphically conceptual, mechanical and engineered based design project,” they continue. “With these kinetic installations, Humans since 1982 present clocks as objects unleashed from a solely pragmatic existence. Especially the interplay and movement-timing of the clocks prove to be fascinating to the observer.” The duo, who were both born in 1982, have been working together since 2010 and often take everyday items and turn them into abstract, but functional, pieces exploring the connection between design and performance.

A million Times 61c was shown at Art Miami Basel in December 2014. Click here to learn more about Humans since 1982.

