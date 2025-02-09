Get In, It’s Good & Goofy Giveaway Time (V2) -- One Lucky Person Will Receive One of the Best Action-Stealth Games Ever

I did not post this within 30 minutes to one hour of the last published article as I promised. But, better late than never! So, welcome to a special back-to-back edition of the Good and Goofy Giveaway. For those just joining us, I’m giving y’all free Steam codes. I buy bundles, I take a few codes for myself, and it’s a free-for-all beyond that. I will intentionally blind which games correspond to the following codes.

But, as a Giveaway Incentive, I can at least give y’all this. Somewhere among these codes is Dishonored, one of the best action-stealth games of all time. Also included in the mix: Tropico 3, Do Not Feed the Monkeys, and Soul Axiom Rebooted. Maybe you’ll get a good game, maybe you’ll get a goofy game. Additionally, I’ll spotlight some games I personally redeemed to give them an extra boost.

steam codes wave 1

XVHJZ-0EXYC-6EVA3 & ZNLXQ-GIP8H-053ZB (These two are the same game.)

5LRAF-DFZ6Q-H046D

R2KEI-6DPD0-LID74

RZA2T-PBDYK-E3G3W

PNTZC-6BTQ6-N2XDL

3IN9Q-HHVYX-TMD0V

C23LP-A88DK-DRNCL

C8T2M-FCDWZ-XJVD5

Introducing: ‘Astronarch’

Astronarch is an intriguing auto-battler/roguelike hybrid. I couldn’t help but think of Slay the Spire when I peeked at the trailer, so I had to claim it. I find the art style deeply unsettling in the best way possible! Plus, this helps me feed my “build fiend” when I feel like trying to craft the perfect combo of abilities and stats to overcome the odds. (Look what you’ve done to me, StS.) You can grab yourself a copy for $14.99 (as of this writing).

Sang It, Steam: “Really solid auto-battler roguelike, ton of team comp/item possibilities and synergies to still uncover. The joy is in learning the game and what heroes can do, what works best for and between them – you can actually beat pretty much every corruption and most of the challenges with the same team, depending on if you get good items, which might seem like a depth issue at first, but there’s still a lot of strategy and improvising you have to make along the way, which feels VERY rewarding.”

steam codes wave 2

V3ZE6-H36I0-HCPVY

BJDRQ-R5Y96-8J9MH

VYEMV-NFDA6-5X4ED

J522H-XTJWW-C2QI9

AR3DE-QPN00-0EEH3

CK5WL-V5XBL-TRF7K

YEL7W-7RGZ2-JMIV0

QH0DK-M4JE2-PK0XI

Introducing: ‘Everdell’

Somehow, I happened to find another cool card game based on a popular board game. Everdell is a city builder where you allocate workers, gather resources, and indeed slowly build out your adorable animal-centric civilization. Apparently, if you want me to play your game, add cards. It’s non-violent Civilization, basically. No conquering, though — just you and your ability to out-think your opponents. If you’re interested, you can buy a copy for $19.99 (as of this writing)!

Sang It, Steam: “This adaptation is loyal to the original with its great art and added some clean effects which make the game feel very polished and well-made. The user experience is also seamless, it’s easy to pick up for those who already know the game. As someone who still mostly plays against the PC, the AI is pretty good providing a decent challenge on the hardest difficulty. Recommended game.”

steam codes wave 3

7GR54-RELAW-LZ7ZC

K7LJT-DHLKH-FRA8Z

TI7I5-4EWEV-8LB98

HJFL9-MMCG9-9ZCDI

MI9QK-HD6KL-6GEI4

P3R9W-YWG9D-ADEFB

Q83L3-B2V8P-R4GFT

CCN06-6KKMZ-QFTRX

Introducing: ‘Floppy Knights’

I’m convinced it’s a problem at this point. Floppy Knights, as you can likely guess from the image, is a tactics-based deck-builder. It’s been on my Steam Wishlist for a long time, so I hopped on it the second it popped up. You’re choosing classes, you’re carefully moving throughout grids — y’all know the deal. But, Floppy Knights has a particularly exceptional reputation for being one of the greats! It’s available for $19.99 (as of this writing).

Sang It, Steam: “If you’re new to the strategy genre and want a gentle introduction, this game is also a good place to start. The aesthetic is cute, there’s a decent amount of different archetypes to build and the story is simple but funny. The story stages aren’t too hard on their own but all come with a bonus challenge, of which several can be a bit tricky to complete, but none that are hard if you’re a strategy buff. There is naturally some randomness from the card drawing element, but all other things are constant so there isn’t too much. The different missions are also fairly open-ended to account for different decks, so there’s no railroady feeling where there’s only one valid approach.”

final steam code giveaway extravaganza wave

YBT3C-FM9HI-C0KV0

ZR690-ET4BT-7PFCR

TFBWP-48M7A-BKGBF

00CQ3-7RE7D-9XILP

E67JK-XMV5N-7MYMF

Y4R33-6WHB2-K6P53

WL99Z-6HW9I-FBAN6

A9TVC-DXWWL-WZ4E3

X7B2E-6XMPR-XJ4VK

84FMH-PWXVG-M7WDM

9A300-V6B7B-YNVBY

68MYN-HCQ37-52XTA

DBAPQ-JCWW5-C28H8

0X2K4-H27Z9-I673M

LRZL4-2HXW5-JN9QR

FCPJ5-8TMJW-TWD6K

Y8X47-33VEL-MNVG5

VDRFB-ANVBR-43DNB

DX7TY-MF0W6-PRNYG

V59BT-8E5E2-NKNX6

XM6E8-NDNKK-MG84Y

that’s all, folks!

So, did you get something good, or did you get something silly? Regardless, you can’t be too upset about it — you got it for free! Such is the cruelty of the Good and Goofy Giveaway. If you ended up coming upon a code wasteland that’s already been picked through, it’s okay. There will be plenty more for you to potentially grab in the future! This is a little casual VICE Games “Thank You” for choosing us over the many other options. We do things like this because we love y’all. Now, seriously, the giveaway’s over. Don’t you have a Super Bowl to watch soon?