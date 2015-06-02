Get Lost in the Unrelenting Underbelly of Gabe Gurnsey’s “Partaloa”

Factory Floor have been responsible for some of the most rib-rattling, hypnotic post-industrial sounds to have come out of the UK in recent years. They are synonymous with that singular sort of music that puts you on edge but pulls you in at the same time. Founding member Gabe Gurnsey is the one to thank for much of this spell-binding power, as the man behind the rhythms his ear for darkly driven percussion is second to none. Something he brings in buckets to his first solo outing on Drone, Richard Fearless’s recently re-enlivened label.

Gurnsey is premiering one of his new cuts, “Partaloa”, with us on THUMP and it is all killer. Simmering into action, and refusing to relent, the eight minute track threads spacious synths, briefly clattering percussive echoes, and a spiraling hi-hat, against a bass thud so constant you’ll be hearing it in your sleep for the next twelve years. If “Partaloa” is anything to go by, interest in Gurnsey’s name ought to stretch much further than Factory Floor. This is a richly textured, perfectly paced cut, with one foot in the synthesised future, and another in something far more human.

Gabe Gurnsey’s debut EP Falling Phase is out on Drone on 12/06.