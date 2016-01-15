​Get Lost in This Interactive Music Map of NYC

The interactive map was created by the Kindom Collective, a creative communications “non-agency,” in collaboration with historian Frank Broughton—the co-author with Bill Brewster of the seminal dance music text Last Night A DJ Saved My Life—and illustrator Adam Hayes. It contains about 450 icons from New York music scenes past and present, many of whom are positioned near their birthplace or adopted home.



It offers a nice reminder of the Big Apple’s many contributions to the dance music world, from old-school disco and house heroes like David Mancuso, Frankie Knuckles and Masters At Work to contemporary favorites like Victor Calderone, MikeQ and Matthew Dear. “Most people are in the right place, but there’s only so much space downtown,” the Kingdom Collective explain on their website.

You can explore the map and purchase your own print—with two versions limited to 125 editions in total—here.

