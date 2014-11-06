Get Lost in This Supercut of True Detective’s Louisiana Landscapes

Cinematography was arguably as much a part of True Detective‘s success as Matthew McConaughey’s uncanny ability to play a charming antihero. When it came to the show’s atmospheric tone, the sweeping pans over and across Louisiana marshland transformed the series’ southern locations into sinister characters of their own.

Supercut filmmaker extraordinaire Jaume R. Lloret took note, and has created a compilation of the picturesque scenes that served as the backdrop for True Detective‘s mystery and intrigue. Sit back and enjoy the relaxing images of marshy landscape in the video above and the screencaps below:

Videos by VICE

h/t r/TrueDetective

Related:

Wes Anderson’s Iconic Vehicles Take The Front Seat In This New Supercut

Beer, Bacon, And Bullets: A Supercut Of Edgar Wright’s Craziest Close-Up Shots

This Programmer Will Show You How To Make Instant Movie Supercuts

Supercut Film School: Q&A With Elusive, Anonymous Video Essayist kogonada