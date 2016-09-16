Get On Board a 2016 Space Odyssey With Nutrition’s New Video

​Eli Coppock is from somewhere in the Byron Bay Hinterland. Though surrounded by beautiful rainforests, the area is also teeming with those who are really into sustainable living. But as Nutrition​, Coppock escapes the confines of this terrestrial/modern hippie sphere and looks to other galaxies for inspiration.

His new video “Space Odyssey” blasts into outer pace with some deep house electronica and bass music.

Taken from the upcoming EP, These Days Don’t Exist, ​the track and video feels like something you would see on a monitor from a Cape Canaveral​ control station as planets and stars drift across screen. ​