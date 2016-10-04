Get on the Strange Trip that Is WEARENOTWHOWEARE’s “Death Valley”

October is always weird. You have no idea how to dress. Everything kind of smells like it’s decomposing, but the air is still refreshing. You’re nostalgic for summer, but excited about the blank slate of fall. It’s the same kind of lovely dissonance captured in the electro pop of Toronto six-piece WEARENOTWHOWEARE.

Their latest single, “Death Valley,” and its accompanying video, are heavy on surrealist David Lynch vibes, equal parts ominous, boogie-ready futurist synths and hazy nostalgia-infused psych, with just the right amount of sax bombast to fuse it all together.

It’s a strange trip that gets delightfully stranger in its be-masked fever dream of a music video. Here’s what the band had to say about it:

“We were inspired by the VHS generation, and wanted the video to have this mixed atmosphere, painting noir and horror tropes with a dreamy fuchsia blanket of nostalgia, and adding surrealist mystery through distorted analogue frequency. It’s takes on a Dogma 95 approach, but the manifesto is consciously flipped on its head with the stylized use of lighting, superimposition and theatrical performances, offering a contemporary re-interpretation of cinematic and video history.”

​Watch the premiere of WEARENOTWHOWEARE's "Death Valley" video below

Catch WEARENOTWHOWEARE live:

Oct. 13th – Toronto – Owls Club

Nov. 4th – Toronto – The Silver Dollar