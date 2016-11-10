Get Ready to be Sexually Attracted to a Music Video

Have you ever heard a song and just wanted to make sweet, sensual love to it? I don’t mean to fuck a person while it soundtracks the two (or more) of you doing ​it​—I mean to literally have sex with the song. Have you ever felt that? Well I have.

It’s actually happened more than once; I wanted to be in a sexual relationship with the song “Wii Shop Bling,​” the ingenious mashup of Drake’s “Hotline Bling” and Nintendo’s “Wii Shop Theme Song.” I also fantasised— sexually—about that song from the Simpsons vaporwave vine, though that may well have been brainwashing.

More recently, though, I found myself sexually attracted to Donny Benet’s latest single, “Working Out.” I thought it might’ve been a short-lived infatuation, like the others, but I was wrong. It’s been on my mind a lot. It’s kept me awake at night. I’ve reached Swimfan levels of admiration.

Anyway. Today on Noisey we premiere the video for “Working Out,” which is, unfortunately for me, equally as erotic and alluring as the song itself. Good luck trying to live your life with this out there, that’s all I can say.

Follow Donny Benét on Soundcloud​.