Get ‘Sifu’ for Free on Epic Games Store – Hurry Though Because It’s For A Limited Time

Epic is giving away Sifu for free to PC players who redeem it on the Epic Games Store. However, the deal is only available for a limited time. The critically acclaimed beat ’em up was originally released in 2022 and features incredible third-person action sequences.

Epic Games Gives Away 2022 kung fu classic

Screenshot: Twitter: @EpicGamesData

The free giveaway was first discovered on May 22 by bots scraping the Epic Games Store database. Sifu will be available for free on the PC storefront starting today at 15:00 UTC (which is 8:00 AM PST and 11:00 AM EST for our North American readers). So, by the time this article is live, you can grab the game at no cost!

However, Sifu will only be available for free from May 22 through May 29. That means you have just a week to log in to the Epic Games Store and redeem the game. As for why the fighting title is being given away for free, this is actually a part of Epic’s weekly featured giveaways. Sifu celebrated its two-year anniversary last month, so this doesn’t seem to be related.

Regardless, this is the perfect time for newcomers to check out Sifu. If you’re a fan of Kung Fu movies like The Raid or Fearless, this is basically that in game form. The third-person camera angles are really unique, and Sifu features over 150 unique attacks that can be triggered in combination. As a fan of games like Hotline Miami, I actually enjoy Sifu‘s “runner” style as well, which forces you to keep moving through the action.

How to Get ‘Sifu’ Free on Epic Games Store

Screenshot: Epic Game Store

To get Sifu for free on Epic Games Store, you just need to visit the game’s store page here. Under the purchase section on the right-hand side of the screen, you should see a blue “Get” button. If you click it, the game will automatically be added to your cart at $0, and you can redeem it for free.

If you have the Epic Games Store launcher installed, you can also search for the Sifu game page directly. Or you can click the giant “Featured Giveaways” banner on the homepage, which will take you to the store’s free games section. But yeah, once you redeem it, Sifu is yours—completely free. So there’s really no excuse not to add this to your library if you have even a remote interest in playing it.

As I mentioned above, the free Sifu giveaway will end on Thursday, May 29, at 8 AM (PST) or 11 AM (EST). So if you aren’t able to grab it today, just make sure to download it before the deadline. I have to say, so far, 2025 has been pretty good for free games content. In April, we got Metro 2033 Redux free on Steam, and now we get Sifu. Both are excellent games—especially considering they cost nothing to play.