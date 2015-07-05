Get Spaced-Out With This Exclusive Andrew Weatherall Remix of Heretic’s “Pollux”

Not sure if you’ve heard, but this is the hottest week of the year so far. If your choc ices have already melted, and the battery operated mini-fan you’ve got on your desk is starting to flag, you may well be desperately searching for another means of cooling down. Well, we’ve got something cool for you here. Something very cool.

Heretic is the solo project of Timothy Clerkin, otherwise known as half of the DJ duo Eskimo Twins. As recently as last year, he began releasing material under his new moniker and quickly garnered support from the likes of Erol Alkan and Chloe, for his steely new noise-based approach. Another major fan he found was British techno master Andrew Weatherall, who has stepped up to remix his latest release “Pollux”. In its original form, the track is an other-worldly stomper, but once in the hands of Weatherall, things get even more cosmic. Employing a few whirling guitar lines, and a healthy dose of dark pad synth, the track takes on a acidic new character.



This exclusive Japanese import remix isn’t available on the digital download of “Pollux”, appearing on the 12″ only, so consider this is rare opportunity indeed.

“Pollux” gets a digital release on the 6th of July, and a vinyl on the 20th. You can, however, get your hands on the original track now, as part of the Nein Records Nein Oh Nein compilation right here.

