Get Stoned, Snore Less: New Survey Shows Cannabis Can Help With Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea is much worse than just chainsaw-like snoring. It negatively impacts various aspects of one’s health. But a new survey in Minnesota shows that cannabis use could improve sleeping considerably. Here’s what they found out, according to MPR News.

A Little About Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea is a sleeping disorder that affects roughly 25 million U.S. adults. This chronic disease can increase the risk of or worsen high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, stroke, heart disease, and mental illnesses like depression.

Currently, CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machines are considered the best way to manage the disorder. But many find it severely uncomfortable, which can make it even harder to sleep. Huge bummer. It can also cause problems for partners who sleep together, ruining not just the person with sleep apnea’s night, but also their partner’s.

The Survey We’re Talking About

The Office of Cannabis Management in Minnesota conducted one of the largest surveys to date on how people with the condition are impacted by cannabis use.

Whenever someone in the state purchases medical cannabis, they must fill out a patient self-survey, which asks questions about sleep issues, including apnea. So they were able to draw conclusions from a robust sample size (3,102 patients over about five years), giving comprehensive insights into the relationship.

The Results Snorers Should Be Excited About

According to Grace Christensen, a research analyst at Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management, explained, “over 90% of patients reported having disturbed sleep at enrollment into the program … 60% reported a 30% score improvement for their disturbed sleep.”

She continued, “about 40% were able to improve their disturbed sleep score and then maintain that score for at least four months after their initial improvement.”

Below are quotes from survey participants with sleep apnea concerning the benefits they experienced:

“Increased length of time asleep. Easier time tolerating CPAP.”

“Relaxing sleep, relief of sleep apnea side effects, lower anxiety, less stress and fatigue, better home life.”

“1. Sleep deeper 2. Sleep longer 3. More energy in the morning.”

“Sleep is still great. Getting through a full night — waking up fulfilled. Anxiety is the big helper. Between therapy, cannabis, and my support system, I feel I can handle most of what life throws at me.”

“Reduced anxiety and increased compliance with my CPAP mask; decreased pain.”

How Is Cannabis Helping?

Christensen also explained, “Cannabinoids are hypothesized to reduce these apneas or the collapse of the airway by suppressing vagal nerve activity. And there have been pretty encouraging studies in rats which have found that THC reduced sleep apnea.”

Essentially, it eases involuntary bodily functions, like very deep breathing, so your breathing is more fluid and relaxed. The effect is very subtle. It’s not relaxing you to the point that you might stop breathing, but just enough to stop the harshness that causes snoring and discomfort. You’ll just breathe a little easier.

Should You Become a Stoner?

Everyone experiences cannabis differently. As Christensen said, “The kind of funny thing about medical cannabis is that one patient’s adverse side effect is another patient’s benefit.”

But if the CPAP machine is bothering you or your sleep apnea is plaguing your nights, cannabis could be an excellent solution. Always consult your doctor before self-medicating, and start slow!

Some low-dose products that I love to recommend to newbies include:

These SOUL Out of Office THC Raspberry Gummies only have 1.5mg THC and 15mg CBD, a small dose that can deliver a gentle, subtle high and help you fall asleep. Plus, they’re delicious and chewy.

The Cornbread Hemp CBD Sleep Gummies only contain 1mg THC, along with 25mg CBD. So they won’t make you feel very high, if you experience psychoactive effects at all. But the CBD can help you relax and sleep more easily.

Cycling Frog drinks and edibles come in a wide range of doses, from 1mg THC Wintergreen Mints to 50mg THC Brownie Bites, giving you ample options for dosing.