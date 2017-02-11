This Spicy Fried Fish Sandwich Is the Love Child of Peruvian and Japanese Food

To those unfamiliar with regional South American cuisine, Japanese-Peruvian fusion food might sound unnatural, or even forced.

But nothing could be more natural. It’s a collision of cultures that is more than a century old, and there’s even a word for it: “Nikkei,” which translates roughly to “Japanese descendants abroad.”

That means recreating Japanese dishes using local ingredients, which in Peru, means elevating tempura-style fried fish with pejesapo fish chicharron, cilantro, and chili peppers, and putting it in a pan con pescado-style sandwich.

This recipe is courtesy of chef Mitsuharu Tsumura, a Peruvian Nikkei, from Lima. It’s got the best of both worlds, and there is definitely nothing forced about breaded fish, fancy mayo, and bread. Remember that, and thank you/arigato/gracias.